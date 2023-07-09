50 families found in 6-km in Mayon permanent danger zone ordered evacuated

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office on Sunday (July 9) initiated the immediate evacuation of some 50 families found to be still in their residences in a barangay in Albay, which was within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone set by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) around the perimeter of Mayon volcano.

Personnel of the Field Office V’s Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) discovered the endangered residents in Barangay Anoling after they were instructed by FO V Regional Director Norman Laurio to conduct an inspection following reports that several residents have not been evacuated.

Upon confirmation of the presence of the 50 families, FO V’s DRMD chief Claudio Villareal immediately informed Camalig town Mayor Caloy Baldo and coordination meeting was held to prepare for forced evacuation of the residents.

The immediate evacuation of the more than 50 families were jointly conducted by the Camalig Municipal Police Station, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), and the Municipal Disaster Response and Management Office (MDRRMO) of the Camalig local government unit (LGU).

“The 50 families from Barangay Anoling will be given temporary shelter at the Baligang Elementary School. Validation is still ongoing to account the exact number of families,” Director Laurio reported to the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) headed by Undersecretary Dianne Cajipe.

The Bicol Regional Office learned that Barangay Anoling is one of the geographically-isolated areas in Camalig town because of its distance from the town proper.