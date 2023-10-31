50 new immigration officers deployed for the holidays

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 50 recently-trained immigration officers were deployed by he Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday.

This, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, is meant to enhance border control operations during the holiday season, noting that there are around 32,000 average arrivals and 36,000 average departures in the past few days.

The BI chief said these officers, who recently completed a condensed three-week Border Control Officers’ module, are stationed at key locations, including Cebu, Bohol, Caticlan, and Clark international airports.

He emphasized the need for a bolstered workforce during the holiday season, citing the projected 4 million arrivals and 3.8 million departures in the fourth quarter of 2023.

To streamline the immigration process, the BI has also mobilized augmentation and rapid response teams and introduced mobile counters to address peak travel times.

The BI chief acknowledges that some waiting time is anticipated during busy periods but assures travelers that it is manageable, urging early arrival for smoother processing.

“We are fully prepared for the peak season and are maximizing our manpower to better service the traveling public,” Tansingco said.