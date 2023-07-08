50 new screening officers to be deployed by OTS

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 50 new security screening officers (SSOS) will be joining the workforce of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) who, upon completion of training, will be deployed at the security screening checkpoints of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1, 2, 3 & 4, reinforcing security measures.

According to OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez, the OTS held a contract signing ceremony for the 50 newly-hired SSOs who will be joining the agency’s workforce after their work contracts were signed on July 5, 2023, heralding the beginning of an important partnership aimed at further strengthening security measures in the civil aviation sector.

She said the newly- hired SSO’s will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the traveling public and ensuring the smooth and secure screening operations at airports in the country.

The contract signing shall underscore the commitment of both parties to the shared objective of enhancing civil aviation security.

Following the contract signing, the newly-hired SSOs will begin an intensive theoretical and practical training, which shall equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively. Training modules will encompass critical areas in security screening operations such as passenger and baggage screening techniques, threat detection, and emergency response procedures. OTS Administrator Undersecretary Ma.O Aplasca congratulated the newly- hired personnel of the OTS, expressing his confidence that the new breed of OTS -SSO will excel in their roles as public servants and partner in transportation security.

“To our new members… you are joining the Office for Transportation Security in a very crucial time. Because our office is implementing a transformation initiative. Ibig sabihin, marami tayong ginagawang pagbabago sa ating opisina.” I say crucial, because you will be part of the new breed members of this organization.” Aplasca said.

He added that the new OTS SSO uniform signifies the transformation initiative that the OTS has been implementing.

“Now in front of you, maybe this is your first time to see our new uniform, and this uniform is symbolic to the transformation initiative that we have implemented in OTS, showing the new face of the OTS, not only to the Filipino people, but to the entire global traveling community na dadaan dyan sa ating mga airports, dadaan dyan sa ating mga seaports, and even dyan sa ating mga rail stations, bus stations later on,” he said.