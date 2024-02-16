500 families displaced by fire get cash aid from Manila LGU

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila department of social welfare head Re Fugoso at the handing out of financial aid to fire victims. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her sympathy for the some 500 families whose houses were razed during recent fire incidents in Manila, as she also distributed financial aid to them.

Joined by Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso, the mayor gave a financial assistance of P10,000 for each of the affected families from Districts 1 and 3 to help them start anew.

“Alam po namin na hindi sasapat ang tulong na ito subalit hangad namin na makatulong kahit paano sa inyong muling pagbangon,” Lacuna told the fire victims.

It was learned from Fugoso that the cash aid of P10,000 each was given to families from Barangays 101, 275 and 310.

The recipients were displaced by fire that hit their homes on January 28 and 31, 2024.

In her short message, Lacuna once again reminded Manilans not to leave any lit candles unattended, including the stoves while cooking or cellphones and gadgets while they are being charged, saying these are common causes of fire.

She went on to stress that during such incidents, saving lives must be the priority, instead of properties.