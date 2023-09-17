500 Manila Cops, deployed in vicinities of UST and San Beda

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Police District (MPD) Director PBGen. Andre Dizon said that at least 500 policemen have been deployed in the vicinities of the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) and San Beda College to provide security for bar examinees who took their first exams on Sunday, September 17,2023.

In connection with this, MPD-public information office chief PMajor Philipp Ines said the public is also enjoined to immediately report to the deployed policemen any sighting of suspicious activities.

Andre said the 500 policemen will help keep the bar exams peaceful and orderly also on September 20 and September 24 or until the said exams are over.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) said that 10,404 bar examinees were able to take the exams as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, out of the 10,816 that are expected, based on the registration statistics.

Dizon said that aside from the prohibitions set by Mayor Honey Lacuna’s executive order 24, the MPD also closed Dapitan Street and the westbound lane of España Boulevard from 3:30 a.m. up to 9 a.m. and then again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the said bar examination. EO 24 bans liquor, ambulant vendors and all forms of noise and disruptive activities within a 500-meter radius from UST and San Beda.

The eastbound lane of Legarda, Mendiola and Concepcion Aguila Streets were also closed from 2 a.m. up to 7 p.m.