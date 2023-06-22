576 Manila government workers awarded for loyalty

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 576 employees from the city of Manila were recognized for their long hears of service as part of the month-long celebration of the city’s founding anniversary on June 24.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said the employees who have provided their dedicated services for the city and its people were given “City Service Loyalty Awards” on Wednesday, June 21.

The mayor herself led the ceremony that recognized employees who have rendered their services to the city government for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years.

The 576 government workers are comprised of 176 employees with 25 years of service, 247 staff for 30 years, 123 personnel for 35 years, 17 for 40 years, 12 employees with above 40 years and for compulsory retirement and one employee with a total of 45 years of experience in the City Government of Manila.

The mayor said that the awardees were each given a certificate and cash gift for their dedication in their service to the public.

Included in the list of awardees was Jun Reloban, who holds office at the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA).

Lacuna lauded the awardees for having dedicated the prime years of their life in providing good service to the city and the people of Manila.

She also called on the younger employees to emulate the loyalty and dedication of the awardees whom she praised for giving the term ‘public service’ a good name.