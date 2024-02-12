60-year-old construction worker falls to death after sleeping on canopy

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A CONSTRUCTION worker said to be possibly hung over, fell from a canopy where he slept, after drinking with his co-workers the night before and fell three floors to his death.

Pronounced dead-on-arrival at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC) was victim Jaime Jimeno, 60, a stay-in laborer at the construction site where he died.

Investigation made by PSSG Roderick Magpale of the Manila Police District -homicide section, said that the incident took place at 9:30 a.m. at the said site of a building under construction and located at No. 1339 Don Quijote St. Sampaloc, Maynila.

The victim’s co-worker Sonny De Los Santos told the police that the victim was last seen at 7 a.m., and that he even tried to stop the victim from sleeping on the canopy located at the third floor. The victim however, did not heed his warning.

Another laborer, Rogelio Valiente, said that he went out to buy cigarettes when, upon returning, he saw a group of students from St. Jude screaming, “may nahulog, may nahulog!”.

He hurriedly went to the site and found the victim already lying on a pool of his own blood. He rushed the victim to the nearest hospital to no avail.