600 landless Manilenos given lots, more to come

Mayor Honey Lacuna awards lots to landless Manilans in fulfillment of their dreams to someday have a land that they can call their own. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna vowed to never stop fulfilling the dreams of landless Manilans to someday have a lot that they can call their own.

It was learned that during her first year in office, the city government was able to distribute lands for landless families in the city which were handed over to the representatives of at least 600 such families.

The mayor bared plans to distribute 330 more lands in the coming months and to buy private lots that the city would give to 1,899 more families who have remained landless all their lives.

“Ang matagal na nilang pangarap, nais kong bigyan naman natin ng katuparan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lacuna said that infrastructure projects will continue to be undertaken by the city, citing among others the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagusnilad despite its being under the national government.

She also said that the city government, in the past year, was able to establish an animal shelter and a veterinarian clinic in Vitas Tondo, along with a slaughterhouse and a columbarium in the Manila North Cemetery.

The lighting of major roads and streets also continue without letup, with the end in view of keeping the pedestrians, motorists and even the patrolling barangay officers safe at night.

“Nasasalamin ang kaunlaran ng isang lugar sa maayos na infrastructure,” said Lacuna, as she vowed that her government has more lined up in the coming years.