63 percent increase in international capacity announced by CEB

Cebu Pacific (CEB) said it continues to ramp up its global reach as it increases its international capacity by 63% of its pre-pandemic level, as part of its commitment to provide safe, affordable, and accessible air travel to everyone.

According to Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, the airline will finish 2023 with over 700,000 more international seats than last year.

“In Cebu Pacific, we believe in making first moments happen. As such, we are grateful to all our passengers who have chosen to fly with us for their first international trips all these years. We hope to continue being a part of these wonderful memories with our customers as we aim to expand our operations and enable them to juander far and wide,” Iyog said.

She added: In support of this expansion, CEB has so far accepted 12 aircraft deliveries and is expecting to receive seven more before the end of 2023 to meet the increasing demand for air travel and strengthen its operational resiliency. In addition, CEB’s fleet expansion allows the airline to provide low fare travel options across its expanding network, ensuring accessible and affordable air travel for everyone.”

Iyog said that to encourage passengers to travel, CEB has an ongoing seat sale until October 15 which allows passengers to book their flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P88 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and other fees.

The sale also gives travelers the chance to fly to their chosen destinations immediately until April 30, 2024, she said.

Aside from its wide international network, CEB also flies to 35 domestic destinations across major cities and provinces in the country. The airline currently flies to 25 international destinations, the newest of which is Da Nang, Vietnam which will start operations on December 7.