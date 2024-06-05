64 flights cancelled due to Mt. Kanlaon eruption

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 64 domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning by different airline companies due to the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

In an advisory, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that 22 of the cancelled flights were from Cebu Pacific with the following routes: Manila-iloilo-Manila; Manila-Bacolod-Manila; Davao-Manila; Gensan-iloilo- Gensan and Iloilo-Laguindingan- Iloilo.

Ten domestic flights were also cancelled by Cebgo with these routes:Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu; Cebu-Pagadian-Cebu; Cebu-Ozamiz- Cebu and Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu.

Six flights were cancelled by AirAsia.

Meanwhile, 22 flights were cancelled by PAL Express, on the following routes: Manila-Cebu-Manila; Manila-Bacolod-Manila; Manila- Iloilo-Manila; Iloilo-Gensan-Iloilo and Manila – San Jose Antique – Manila.

Airswift Flights cancelled its ATX 336/337 El Nido – Cebu – El Nido flights.

CAAP advised affected passengers to coordinate with their airlines before going to the airports to avoid any hassle.