64-year-old man with dementia gets lost at MNC

A MALE senior citizen suffering from dementia got lost at the Manila North Cemetery the other day.

Atty. Princess Abante, spokesperson of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, identified the man as Robert Duquilla, 64.

According to his family, he was last seen at around 5 p.m. at the exit gate of the Manila North Cemetery.

He was clad in a peach-colored t-shirt, khaki maong pants and brown leather slippers when last seen by his family.

It was learned that Duquilla had been diagnosed with dementia and memory loss.

Any information on his whereabouts may be relayed to his son Robert Duquilla, Jr. at 0906-002-9098 or Jovic at 0928-404-4747.