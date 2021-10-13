6th ID Commander Presides Donning of Ranks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Commander of 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, Major General Juvymax R. Uy presided the donning of ranks to ten (10) newly promoted enlisted personnel in a ceremony held at the 6th ID Grandstand, Camp Siongco, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on October 13, 2021.

After the doning of ranks, Maj. Gen. Uy congratulated the following promotees: TSG Lowell Telloro and TSG Vidal Fenita to Master Sergeant, SSG Alejandro Villasor and SSG Rey Tubac to Technical Sergeant, SGT Rose Mae Bulahan and SGT Denice Martin to Staff Sergeant, CPL Jomar Pacong and CPL Jhona Pardilla to Sergeant, PFC April Parreno and PFC Jephone Bayeta to Corporal.

“This promotion is a manifestation of the job well done in your respective offices or field of operations. These are the fruitful results of the years of your hard work and dedication.” Maj. Gen. Uy said in his message.

The Commander urged the newly promoted enlisted personnel to continue doing their jobs as public servants with dignity and passion.

#AFPyoucanTRUST