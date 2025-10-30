7th UC Faculty Forum advocates green agri for food security in Southeast Asia

360 SHARES Share Tweet

CAGAYAN DE ORO and BUKIDNON, Philippines — The 7th University Consortium Faculty Forum (UCFF) brought together faculty, researchers, and policymakers from Southeast Asia to champion science, innovation, and cross-sector partnerships for sustainable agriculture and global food security. Hosted by Central Mindanao University (CMU) on 24–25 September 2025 in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon, the event centered on the theme, “Building a Sustainable Future: Agriculture in a Green Economy for Global Food Security.”

Dr. Jose Valmorida, Vice President for Academic Affairs, delivered CMU’s welcome message, underscoring the need to align agricultural research with green economy principles to safeguard food systems and the environment. He also marked the historic milestone of CMU hosting its very first UC event since joining the consortium.

SEARCA Center Director Dr. Mercedita Sombilla, representing the University Consortium (UC) Secretariat, reaffirmed SEARCA’s commitment to supporting the UC Faculty Forum as a catalyst for agricultural innovation. Sombilla highlighted the importance of collaborative research and networking in facing complex issues such as climate change, food and nutrition insecurity, and rural inequality, encouraging participants to leverage the forum for sharing insights toward inclusive and resilient agricultural systems.

Keynote speaker Dr. Terence Al Abaquita, Balik Scientist under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)–PCAARRD, traced the evolution of the green economy from its 1972 origins to its present role as an inclusive, low-carbon development model. Abaquita emphasized agriculture’s potential to deliver vital environmental services and food security when managed sustainably—but noted persistent gaps in research and education investment. He called for greater support for basic research, integrating green principles into curricula, supporting student-led innovation, and fostering strong industry–academe partnerships.

Forum research presentations tackled varied approaches to sustainable agriculture: using biostimulants for cacao tree resilience, improved livestock nutrition through seaweed and phytobiotic options, and eco-friendly protein sources such as fermented feather meal. Food innovation was a key focus with studies on spray-dried tomato and pineapple powders, and fern powder for functional food uses.

Research also addressed crop improvement, including short-statured adlay breeding lines for yield stability, carbon sequestration in mined lands, and precision nutrient management for rice via multispectral imagery. Other studies analyzed the economics of agricultural productivity in ASEAN and sustainable aquaculture advancements, particularly freshwater prawn production.

Urban and grassroots innovations were highlighted through presentations on garden towers for urban food security, Bokashi composting for circular food systems, and community models linking producers with consumers. Rural cooperative development and business model innovation further showcased ways to enhance community resilience.

Participants also engaged in cultural immersion in Bukidnon, deepening their appreciation for the role of indigenous knowledge and heritage in holistic sustainability approaches.

Over two days, the UCFF fostered robust dialogue bridging science, policy, and practice, reinforcing the University Consortium’s key role as a hub for collaboration and collective action across Southeast Asia.