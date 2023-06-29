80 drones lit up the sky in Aggao Nac Cagayan

277 SHARES Share Tweet

TUGUEGARAO CITY – Eighty drones flew in rhythm as they lit up the skies on Tuesday night to celebrate the main event, Thursday’s 440th Aggao Nac Cagayan at the SM City in Bagay Road here.

Amid cheers from villagers who came in droves, the “spectacular” state-of-the-art drone show, a part of the provincewide Aggao events, set with music in their flights formed various characters, symbols, and drawings in various colors in a five-minute non-stop presentation.

The intermittent rains prior to the drone show did not deter the province’s organizers and supplier, One Platinum Corporation, in continuing the event.

Governor Manuel Mamba and Aggao Nac Cagayan steering committee chair Atty. Mabel Mamba, who graced the occasion, clapped the show to mark the prelude of the commemoration of the establishment of the civil government of Cagayan, which was established on June 29, 1583.

The festival is a provincewide gathering of town villagers in 28 towns and this city to celebrate diverse cultural festivals for a unified presentation.

Aside from the drone show, other activities held in a month-long celebration include civic works and sports competition, song writing, Chinese arts and culture day, Cagayan Museum re-opening, Pistang Kalusugan, Pretty Preggy, Rural Improvement Club (RIC) Search, tattoo expo, animal expo, linubian festival, cleanup drives, tree-planting, bloodletting, zumba, aquarium show, agri-skills competition, Dangal ng Lahing Cagayano Search, and Pabbarayle streetdancing. (Contributed by Gideon Alluad)