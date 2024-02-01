87 new immigration officers finish training

166 SHARES Share Tweet

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that a total of 87 new immigration officers graduated in a ceremony on Tuesday in Pasay City.

The ceremony, held at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) theater, serves as the culminating activity of the training for Class 25 and 26 of immigration officers who took the Border Control Officers Module (BCOM) I in the BI’s academy in Clark, Pampanga.

“These new immigration officers have been trained to serve following our core values of patriotism, integrity, and professionalism,” said Tansingco.

“We trust that the new batches remain faithful to their duties as defenders of our borders,” Tansingco said, as hehighlighted the rigorous trainings that immigration officers undergo prior to deployment.

Tansingco also reminded the new officers to ensure proper conduct at the frontlines, and said that he will not tolerate any report of inappropriate or unprofessional behavior.

The new immigration officers have been deployed to different frontline offices of the BI nationwide.