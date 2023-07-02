93 flights, 12k passengers served on AirAsia’s 1st day of domestic flights transfer to NAIA T2

(from right) Air Asia CEO Ricky Isla and DOTr Usec Roberto Lim cut the ceremonial cake during the first day of transfer of the airline's domestic flights to NAIA Terminal 2. Also present were (beside Lim) MIAA OIC general manager Bryan Co and airline spokesman Steve Dailisan. (JERRY S. TAN)

(from right) Air Asia CEO Ricky Isla and DOTr Usec Roberto Lim cut the ceremonial cake during the first day of transfer of the airline's domestic flights to NAIA Terminal 2. Also present were (beside Lim) MIAA OIC general manager Bryan Co and airline spokesman Steve Dailisan. (JERRY S. TAN)

The AirAsia Philippines’ first day of domestic flights’ transfer from NAIA 4 to NAIA Terminal 2 went on without any hitches, with passengers enjoying bigger space, better amenities and a more comfortable travel experience.

In attendance were AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla and other airline officials joined by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) OIC Bryan Co, Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) FSIS Assistant Director General Atty. Frank Edward Marty, airline spokesman Steve Dailisan and deputy spokesman Carlo Carongoy, who joined the media in witnessing the water cannon salute that wasaccorded to the first arriving AirAsia aircraft from Tagbilaran, followed by a ceremonial cutting of the cake to mark the significant event among guests.

“We keep saying that this is a winning move for our guests because they deserve only the best from us. Moving to Terminal 2 will allow us to add more routes, increase frequency and utilize wide body aircraft in the near future to improve connectivity and enhance customer experience,” said Isla.

According to Daiisan, a total of 20 check-in counters were allocated for passengers entering the south wing of the terminal.

“After going through the security screening, the passengers may enjoy various food stalls in the passenger lounge while waiting to board from the seven operational aero bridges in the south wing or utilize the four remote parking bays during high traffic or peak hours”, Dailisan said, adding that for a hassle-free, contactless and convenient check-in, self check-in kiosks are also made available beside the counters.

“To raise awareness among guests, preflight notifications via email and SMS were sent two months ahead of the scheduled transfer. During the transition period, a Customer Happiness help desk and a shuttle van will be positioned at NAIA Terminal 4 and Terminal 3 to assist guests for a swift transfer to Terminal 2,” he added.

Isla meanwhile said: “During the past months, our On-Time Performance (OTP) is at an average of 80-85%. We even reach a high of 100% on some days when there are no factors causing disruptions such as weather or lightning red alerts, air traffic congestion and non-scheduled maintenance. This only proves the commitment among our Allstar employees to do it best for our guests. They may expect the same level of commitment and even more as we journey through this winning move.”

Isla added that as a formidable air travel partner, they operate more than 100 domestic flights daily, and is aiming to increase routes and frequency during the winter season to provide guests with affordable flights coupled with its brand of world’s best service.

For his part, Co said that while making travel experience more pleasant and seamless for domestic passengers, the said move is aligned with the original design of NAIA 2, which was built in the late 1990s as a purely domestic terminal.

“We warmly welcome AirAsia in its new home for domestic flights. We share the same level of commitment in improving the total airport experience of the flying public. Indeed, this is a winning move for all stakeholders,” Co said.

It was learned from Carongoy that the total inflights in and out of NAIA T2 during the first day of transfer was 93 flights while the total number of passengers served was 12,656 in all.

Co said the activity marked the culmination of the airport management’s schedule & terminal assignment rationalization (STAR) program aimed at balancing the capacity of the four NAIA Terminals, noting that specifically for NAIA Terminal 2, the removal of certain structures such as immigration counters and customs inspection stations and equipment will now allow an increase in its capacity from 7.5 milllion to 10 million passengers per year, or an increase of about 20 to 25 percent from the current rate.

The airport OIC general manager said the migration of AirAsia’s domestic flights from NAIA 4 to NAIA 2 will spell convenience not only for the said airline but also for those who will remain operating in NAIA 4.