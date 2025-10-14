99% off promo rolled out by AirAsia for 2026 travelers

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN ‘irresistible’ seat sale up to 99% off on all seats and all flights, with over 15 million seats available across its network, is now being offered by AirAsia Philippines.

AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs FO Steve Dailisan said the move is meant to once again giving Filipinos more reasons to plan ahead their travel for 2026.

“The limited-time promotion encourages guests to book early for their 2026 travel plans, with discounted one-way base fares starting at only ₱1 for select domestic routes such as Iloilo and Bacolod, and ₱2 for Cebu, Puerto Princesa, and Roxas City. For international travelers, the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline offers equally exciting fares—Taipei for as low as ₱398 and Macau for only ₱542 one-way and guests can book their flights from October 13 to 19, 2025, for travel between March 1 and November 30, 2026, flying direct to Manila or Cebu,” Dailisan announced.

He added that in order to make travel even more affordable, baggage add-ons are also available at 50% off during the promo period.

“We understand that many Filipinos are working hard this season while already dreaming about their next travel adventure. The 99% off sale is our way of helping them turn those travel goals into reality by booking early at the best possible value. This is our way of ensuring that all purposeful journeys come to life without the need to break the bank.” Dailisan stated.

As AirAsia encourages travelers to plan ahead for next year, he said the airline is also preparing for the immediate travel rush this season.

“AirAsia Philippines has increased its flight frequencies ahead of the expected surge of travelers heading home to their provinces for All Saints’ Day, with load factors projected to rise from 85-90%. From Manila, flights to Caticlan have increased from 46 to 54 times weekly, Cebu from 47 to 56, Iloilo from 28 to 32, Tacloban from 24 to 26, Tagbilaran from 21 to 24, Puerto Princesa from 20 to 21, Kalibo from 17 to 19 and Cagayan de Oro from 14 to 16 times weekly,” Dailisan added.