A Coastal Christmas: A Pawikan Sanctuary at Seafront Residences

As the holiday season brings warmth and joy, Seafront Residences, a project by Aboitiz Land committed to sustainable development, shares a gift for Mother Nature. Nestled in the heart of Brgy. Calubcub II in San Juan, Seafront Residences is not just a premier seaside community; it stands as a beacon of sustainability and eco-friendliness.

In the spirit of giving back to nature this Christmas, Seafront Residences has been steadfast in its dedication to preserving local biodiversity. At the forefront of this commitment is the Pawikan Sanctuary Project, a collaborative effort launched in 2018 in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR), and the University of the Philippines–Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology.

The project focuses on the conservation and protection of endangered sea turtle species, with special attention given to the Olive Ridley turtles and their nesting habitat along the San Juan, Batangas coastline. To ensure the success of this cause, Seafront Residences initiated the 1st Phase of a comprehensive 5-year management plan. It encompassed crucial elements such as in-depth research, meticulous monitoring, the establishment of hatchling facilities, and educational drives within the local community.

As a beacon of conservation efforts, Seafront Residences implements sustaining initiatives. The Pawikan Night Patrol was conducted on December 16 to monitor and eagerly await the return of pawikans to the shore—an event that symbolizes the continuation of life in the marine ecosystem. Additionally, to foster a sense of community engagement and environmental awareness, residents were encouraged to participate in star-gazing sessions and film showings held throughout the program. These activities aimed to deepen the connection between community and the natural wonders around them, further promoting a collective commitment to environmental preservation.

On December 17, Seafront Residences orchestrated a heartwarming Pawikans Hatchling Releasing event. This ceremony bid farewell to young turtles, sending them off into the vastness of the sea—a gesture towards the ongoing commitment to the protection of these precious species.

Participating in the two-day activity were Aboitiz Land volunteers, Seafront Residences vecinos or residents, Mr. Noel Pasco from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, Ms. Ginggay Hontiveros of Aboitiz Foundation Inc., the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary.

These initiatives are not merely seasonal gestures but a testament to Seafront Residences’ year-round commitment to protecting marine biodiversity in the locality. The recent recognition at the FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards 2022, where Seafront Residences received a Silver Award in the Environmental Category, further underscores the success and impact of their sustainable practices.

This Christmas, Seafront Residences invites everyone to celebrate the spirit of giving by recognizing and supporting the vital conservation efforts that contribute to the well-being of our planet. In fostering a community that lives in harmony with nature, Seafront Residences continues to be a beacon of responsible and sustainable living.

About Aboitiz Land

For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.

For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com