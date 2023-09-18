A delegation of journalists from the Guangxi Radio and Television in China visited the Kaliwa Dam Project

471 SHARES Share Tweet

A delegation of journalists from the Guangxi Radio and Television in China recently visited the construction site of the Kaliwa Dam Project, a high-quality project undertaken by China in the Philippines under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Kaliwa Dam Project is an important cooperation project between China and the Philippines, as well as a crucial part of the Philippines’ New Centennial Water Source Project (NCWSP).

It is reported that the Kaliwa Dam Project is a concrete gravity dam, with a designed height of 73 meters and a 247-meter crest. A 21.9-kilometer water diversion tunnel is currently underway, which plays a significant role in controlling the project.

Ryan James Eisen, the representative of the Philippine owner unit of the Kaliwa Dam Project, said that China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CEEC) has brought advanced engineering technology and mature construction experience to the Philippines, providing crucial support for the smooth and high-quality construction of the dam, tunnel, and water supply system.

As of July 31, 22.37 percent of the project had been completed, and the excavation of the tunnel outlet had reached nearly 1.3 kilometers.

According to reports, the Kaliwa Dam Project is located in a geologically complex area. To ensure the smooth progress of the project, CEEC has custom-designed the “Sampaguita” dual-shield hard rock tunnel boring machine specifically for the Kaliwa Dam Project. This machine, independently developed by China, is capable of traversing fault zones and fractured zones, and excavate at a speed of 20-30 meters per day.

Upon completion of the project, it is expected to set a record for the longest single-head excavation distance by a dual-shield hard rock tunnel boring machine in all overseas tunnel projects undertaken by Chinese enterprises.

Once the dam is completed, it will supply 600 million liters of clean drinking water to the Manila area on a daily basis, which will meet the demands of nearly 6 million people and significantly alleviate water scarcity in the region.

Moreover, the project will greatly strengthen local transportation, generate a substantial number of employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall improvement of residents’ living standard.

The Kaliwa Dam Project exemplifies the immense potential for cooperation between China and the Philippines in the field of infrastructure, in which China offers advanced construction technology and management expertise, while the Philippines provides ample support in terms of manpower and material supply.

Through this project, the Philippines’ infrastructure development is further enhanced, and it also promotes broader cooperation between China and the Philippines in various fields.