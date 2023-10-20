A first in the Philippines: IDCP grants Manila Doctors Hospital the certification for its new halal kitchen facility

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) made history by becoming the first hospital in the Philippines to receive the first halal kitchen certification from the Islamic Da’wah Council of the Philippines (IDCP), a recognized halal accreditation and certifying body.

An official contract signing held on October 4 solidified the hospital’s commitment to follow the standards and requirements set by the World Halal Council (WHC). MDH has established a dedicated Halal Dietary Services complete with a separate halal kitchen which produces and serves quality, safe, and nutritious halal meals to Muslim patients, doctors, and employees. As the first hospital to have a Halal-certified kitchen in the Philippines, every aspect of food preparation from the procurement of Halal certified ingredients to food production, meal service, cleaning, and sanitation has been and will always be carefully looked at to ensure that it is strictly segregated from the regular kitchen of the hospital.

MDH President Arlene P. Ledesma recognizes this pioneering certification as a milestone which marks a new chapter for the hospital. “Our Muslim patients, doctors, nurses, technicians, and other employees stand to benefit from knowing that they can be served authentic halal food. It is a small step towards becoming a more inclusive workplace that celebrates and honors their religion and heritage”, she added. Ledesma also reiterated the hospital’s full commitment in catering the different needs and food preferences of its diverse patient population, having been serving both local and international patients. MDH is also a DOH-accredited hospital for medical tourism.

IDCP is a registered federation of 98 Muslim organizations throughout the country. It is an Accredited Islamic Religious Non-Government Organization by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and an active member of the World Halal Council and the Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of Southeast Asia & The Pacific (RISEAP).

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital is a premier tertiary hospital founded in 1956 by a group of physicians. As one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country today, Manila Doctors Hospital offers holistic medical care and wellbeing to its local and international patients by providing them with one of the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines- like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or the Cathlab for cardiovascular care.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, comprehensive, and quality healthcare in the country.

For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (+632) 8558-0888.