Home>Specials>Business>A Fresh Start for PBCOM Baguio Branch: New Location, Better Service
Business

A Fresh Start for PBCOM Baguio Branch: New Location, Better Service

Journal Online1
PBCOM Baguio Branch
(From L-R) His Excellency Hermie Philipson Chua, Consul for the Republic of Cyprus; Sister Mary Elsa Cristina Sevilla, Sister of Good Shepherd; and Ms. May Grace Dalisay, Owner of BD Scientia Medical Supplies; PBCOM Baguio Business Manager Grace Gaerlan, PBCOM North Luzon Region Head Misael Velasquez, and PBCOM President & CEO Patricia May Siy

PBCOM celebrated the blessing and inauguration of its relocated Baguio branch on January 30, 2026. The branch was originally opened on January 20, 2014 at Baguio Holiday Villas, Legarda Road and has since served as a trusted banking partner for the Baguio community.

To better accommodate clients and provide a more accessible and comfortable banking experience, the branch was relocated on December 29, 2025 to Cedar Peak, Gen. Luna corner Mabini Streets, featuring enhanced facilities, improved service areas, and a modern facilities and ambiance for both clients and staff.

PBCOM Baguio Branch
(L-R) Glen Flores, Owner of GA Flores Construction & Cosmopolitan Hotel; Teresita Leonor, PBCOM BBG Sales Head Sherwin Ng; BM Grace Gaerlan; Asuncion Gundran & Rey Gundran, Business Owners

The ceremony was graced by PBCOM President and CEO, Patricia May Siy, along with distinguished guests: His Excellency Hermie Philipson Chua, Consul for the Republic of Cyprus; Sister Mary Elsa Cristina Sevilla, Sister of Good Shepherd; and Ms. May Grace Dalisay, Owner of BD Scientia Medical Supplies, who participated in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. After officially opening the doors, the branch blessing was officiated by Reverend Father Marion Joseph Nebres.

PBCOM Baguio Branch
(L-R) Sister Elsa Christina, Good Shepherd Convent; Dr. Ana Balajadia, Opthalmologist; Sister Mary Guadalupe Bautista, Treasurer of Good Shepherd Convent; Julie Ramilo, Finance Officer of Good Shepherd Convent

The event was also attended by BBG Sales Head for Metro Luzon Sherwin Ng, Region Head Misael Velasquez, Regional Service Manager Maricar Gamis. Leading the PBCOM Baguio team is Business Manager Marie Grace Gaerlan. The celebration was made even more special with the support of clients old and new, who joined in commemorating this milestone.

The inauguration marked not only a new chapter for the PBCOM Baguio Branch but also reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services, fostering stronger client relationships, and providing a welcoming and innovative environment for the community it serves, truly reflecting PBCOM’s ‘Together We Grow’ spirit.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Norman Tansingco
BI chjief Tansingco said government is winning war against trafficking. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

BI chief says gov’t. winning war against trafficking

Itchie G. Cabayan
“We are winning against trafficking, but the battle never stops." Thus said Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, saying
UEFA EURO 2020
People and Places

Children’s International News Bureau Kicks off at UEFA EURO 2020

Journal Online
Football for Friendship: Euro 2020 News Bureau began work on June 11 as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship.
Opinion

Semana Santa amidst COVID-19

VOCP
FOR the 2nd time around, we will celebrate Semana Santa or Holy Week within the backdrop of this COVID-19 health
Ricky Lee
Showbiz

Ricky Lee Conducts 12 Week Workshop for GMA Public Affairs

VOCP
HIGHLY-acclaimed screenwriter, playwright and novelist Ricky Lee is in the midst of training over two dozen writers from GMA Network’s