A Fresh Start for PBCOM Baguio Branch: New Location, Better Service

(From L-R) His Excellency Hermie Philipson Chua, Consul for the Republic of Cyprus; Sister Mary Elsa Cristina Sevilla, Sister of Good Shepherd; and Ms. May Grace Dalisay, Owner of BD Scientia Medical Supplies; PBCOM Baguio Business Manager Grace Gaerlan, PBCOM North Luzon Region Head Misael Velasquez, and PBCOM President & CEO Patricia May Siy

PBCOM celebrated the blessing and inauguration of its relocated Baguio branch on January 30, 2026. The branch was originally opened on January 20, 2014 at Baguio Holiday Villas, Legarda Road and has since served as a trusted banking partner for the Baguio community.

To better accommodate clients and provide a more accessible and comfortable banking experience, the branch was relocated on December 29, 2025 to Cedar Peak, Gen. Luna corner Mabini Streets, featuring enhanced facilities, improved service areas, and a modern facilities and ambiance for both clients and staff.

The ceremony was graced by PBCOM President and CEO, Patricia May Siy, along with distinguished guests: His Excellency Hermie Philipson Chua, Consul for the Republic of Cyprus; Sister Mary Elsa Cristina Sevilla, Sister of Good Shepherd; and Ms. May Grace Dalisay, Owner of BD Scientia Medical Supplies, who participated in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. After officially opening the doors, the branch blessing was officiated by Reverend Father Marion Joseph Nebres.

The event was also attended by BBG Sales Head for Metro Luzon Sherwin Ng, Region Head Misael Velasquez, Regional Service Manager Maricar Gamis. Leading the PBCOM Baguio team is Business Manager Marie Grace Gaerlan. The celebration was made even more special with the support of clients old and new, who joined in commemorating this milestone.

The inauguration marked not only a new chapter for the PBCOM Baguio Branch but also reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services, fostering stronger client relationships, and providing a welcoming and innovative environment for the community it serves, truly reflecting PBCOM’s ‘Together We Grow’ spirit.