A Life Lifted, A Purpose Found: Former 4Ps Exemplary Child Hired on the Spot in Zamboanga

In one humid afternoon in Zamboanga City, where the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) held its Kamustahan with Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries, a quiet but powerful story of former monitored child Teffany Guevara surfaced.

Teffany, who is also a former 4Ps exemplary child from Tictapu, could not contain her happiness as she was hired on the spot by no less than DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Her journey reads like a tapestry of hardship, grit, and unbroken hope. Raised by a father who works as a tricycle driver, and a mother who sold kakanin for a living – Teffany grew up in what she described as a modest life. A home where love was abundant but resources were scarce.

Teffany recalled her childhood memories vividly: “Life is so hard ‘no. I was used to waking up to our modest life. So one moment that has struck me… is when my parents used to argue sino muna ang mauuna sa amin to be in school, or whose dreams are to hold muna kasi hindi nila kaya to send us all on the same academic year.”

It was the kind of moment that etched itself onto a child’s heart and mind, a reminder that dreams are sometimes delayed – not because they lack desire, but because of the lack of means.

When Teffany learned she had to give way for her older sister in going to school, she was disheartened.

“Since kasi yun yung parang na-instill talaga sa amin na education is very important medyo na-disheartened kami. Medyo na-hurt ako nung during the time na I learned na hindi muna ako pag-aaralin because I have to give way so my ate could go to school so na-hurt ako,” she said.

It was when their family became a beneficiary of the 4Ps when Teffany saw things were slowly changing for the better.

The 4Ps is the government’s national anti-poverty alleviation program which is being implemented by the DSWD with the objective of breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

As the country’s flagship conditional cash transfer initiative, the 4Ps provides cash grants to poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education – support that allowed Teffany and her family to have a brighter furture.

For Teffany, the 4Ps is not just assistance, it was the scaffolding that held up their dreams.

Now that Teffany has finished her degree in Secondary Education, Major in Filipino, she now proudly say: “My ate already earned her license and I’m making my way to earn it.”

Yet, beneath her academic journey was another fire quietly growing inside her – the calling to be a social worker. Teffany’s resolve began when she accompanied a social worker whom she fondly called “Ate” in family development sessions (FDS) and youth development activities.

“Na-awaken yung kamalayan ko on what is really happening on the ground,” Teffany shared. “Yung will ng children who are trapped in the same poverty line, kaya ayun parang I know in myself na parang I can make a difference,” she said.

This is why being hired on the spot as a personnel of the DSWD was not just an employment opportunity for Teffany, it was also a realization of purpose and opportunity.

“I’m feeling parang talaga on cloud 9. It granted stability to my anxious heart…We are now stepping into a stone na pwede na tayong may pay forward, pay back sa ating parents.” she said in disbelief.

For Teffany, the work ahead is personal– it is a commitment. A promise where she plans to pour herself into serving the sectors she once belonged to.

“I promise to do my work better, to be a light of course, to take a leap together, be a beacon of life doon sa mga monitored child din,” she said.

And so Teffany leaves a message to young people who feel pressured because of hardship: “Motivation is to always do not lose hope because hope does not disappoint. Continue chasing your dreams with resilience, with courage.”

Teffany’s path is not just a story of rising above poverty–it is the story of a child who was once told to wait for her turn, but now standing at the doorway of service, ready to help others find theirs.

It is a reminder that hope, nurtured by the right support and seized with courage, does not disappoint. (KI)