“A Nation That Dares to Innovate Dares to Define Its Destiny,” Says DOST Chief at Inno.Venta 2025

Batangas City — Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. emphasized the crucial role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in driving economic transformation and national progress during the opening of Inno.Venta 2025 held at the Batangas State University – The National Engineering University (BatStateU The NEU).

In his keynote message, Secretary Solidum underscored that innovation serves as the nation’s engine for inclusive growth, stating that “a nation that dares to innovate dares to define its own destiny.” He emphasized that STI are the “engines of economic transformation, societal progress, and national resilience,” adding that the Philippines’ current 50th ranking among 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) is a testament to the country’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Inno.Venta 2025, organized by the DOST in collaboration with the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) and the Philippine Science High School System, serves as a national platform for bridging research and industry, and promoting commercialization of scientific discoveries. The event gathered scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for discussions, exhibitions, and networking aimed at fostering a stronger innovation ecosystem.

DOST Assistant Secretary Napoleon Juanillo welcomed participants and highlighted the event’s commitment to creating validated, trustworthy, and globally competitive technologies built on credibility and integrity. Meanwhile, Undersecretary Angel Ignacio from the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, described innovation as “the new currency of growth,” urging continued investment in the next generation of Filipino innovators.

Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo, PASUC President and BatStateU The NEU President, emphasized that Inno.Venta bridges the gap between invention and commercialization. He introduced his P++ paradigm — Philosophy, Policy, Programs, People, and Place — to strengthen higher education institutions’ capacity for industry-based research and innovation. “For innovation to progress, we must invest in people and create an environment where ideas thrive. This is how we build not just careers, but industries,” he said.

In support of these efforts, Oxentia, a technology transfer consultancy founded at the University of Oxford, shared a proposed framework for standardizing technology transfer and commercialization in the Philippines. Oxentia consultants Dr. Irene Dal Poz and Dr. Fabio Bianchi presented structured models such as the Invention Disclosure Form (IDF) and identified ways to address fragmented research pipelines and weak commercialization linkages in the country.

Industry leaders and representatives from higher education institutions also shared insights on nurturing innovation-driven enterprises and strengthening academe-industry partnerships during a series of forums and panel discussions.

Funded under Program PROPEL through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Transfer, Communications and Commercialization, DOST-TAPI, and DOST-ASTI, Inno.Venta 2025 continues to showcase the power of innovation as a catalyst for inclusive growth and sustainable development.