Home>News>A public outburst masquerading as truth
News

A public outburst masquerading as truth

Itchie G. Cabayan2
Goitia and BBM

“Senator Imee Marcos’s dramatic tirade at the Quirino Grandstand was loud, emotional and confrontational but none of that turns a claim into a fact.”

Thus said Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, adding that her statements about President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. may have stirred the crowd, yet they offered zero evidence, as what she delivered was spectacle, not substance.

“When someone makes accusations this serious without a shred of proof, it is not bravery. It is recklessness,” he said. “The Filipino people deserve truth, not emotional outbursts pretending to be national warnings.”

Goitia said that accusing a sitting president of drug use is one of the gravest allegations a public official can make.

“It demands ironclad evidence. Imee provided nothing. No records. No verification. No documentation. Just a microphone, a crowd, and a narrative crafted for maximum shock value,” he said.

Goitia added: “If evidence exists, show it. If none exists, stop dragging the entire nation into a personal meltdown,” he said. “We cannot allow unverified claims to destabilize the republic.”

He stressed that the facts are clear: President Marcos voluntarily underwent a drug test at St. Luke’s in 2021, and the result for cocaine was negative. Hospital officials even testified before the Senate to confirm its validity. This is not a loophole. This is a documented test. If the accusers truly believed their own claims, then this decisive step destroys their narrative completely.

Meanwhile, he said that the attempt to implicate First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos reveals the desperation behind the narrative.

“Liza has a consistent record of professionalism and restraint. She has never been associated with the kind of behavior Imee insinuated. To smear her without evidence is not only dishonest, it exposes the pettiness of the attack,” he said.

“Dragging the First Lady into this without basis is a cheap shot. It is gossip dressed up as concern. It insults the intelligence of the Filipino people.”

“Anyone watching the President closely can see the truth. His schedule is full. His decisions are steady. His leadership is consistent. You cannot claim impairment when the evidence shows discipline, clarity, and active governance, Goitia pointed out.

“Leadership is measured by action. The President continues to work, continues to lead, and continues to deliver. Rumor cannot erase results,” he added.

According to him, Sen. Imee’s public outburst is not a service to the nation but a spectacle rooted in resentment, not responsibility, Filipinos cannot afford to have national discourse dictated by a sibling’s emotional explosion since family drama, no matter how explosive, is not a substitute for credible information.

“Loose talk weakens the country. If officials want to be taken seriously, they must speak with evidence. Not emotion. Not theatrics. Evidence,” he said.

Goitia added: “The country has real battles to fight. Economic recovery, security, and national stability all require focus and unity. What they do not require is a politician firing accusations that evaporate under scrutiny. Until genuine evidence is presented, Imee’s claims remain nothing more than noise and the nation should not be governed by noise.”

Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

