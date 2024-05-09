A Talent to Share

111 SHARES Share Tweet

(PDL behind bars band leads musical instrument tutorial initiative at CDOCJ-MD)

Cagayan de Oro City – PDL Behind Bars Band, under the guidance of City Jail Warden JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking musical instrument tutorial programmed to aim at fostering the talents of incarcerated individuals.

PDL Behind Bars Band is a pioneering musical ensemble comprised of incarcerated individuals at CDOCJ-MD. Led by City Jail Warden JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, the band aims to harness the transformative power of music to inspire personal growth, foster rehabilitation, and promote positive change within the correctional environment.

The initiative, spearheaded by Warden, reflects a commitment to holistic rehabilitation and the nurturing of artistic talents within the incarcerated community. With a vision to empower individuals and provide them with avenues for personal growth and skill development, the tutorial program seeks to harness the musical potential of interested personnel. The tutorial initiative is exclusively designed for CDOCJMD jail personnel and their direct family members, who will be participating under the guidance and oversight of jail officers.

Through this program, participants will have the opportunity to learn and excel in various musical instruments, thereby equipping them with valuable skills that extend beyond the confines of their current environment. Whether it’s mastering the guitar, honing skills on the drums, or exploring the intricacies of keyboard melodies, the tutorial program aims to unlock creative potential and inspire a passion for music.

The Warden expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Music has the power to transcend barriers and transform lives. Through this tutorial program, we aim to provide individuals with a constructive outlet for self-expression and personal development. By nurturing their musical talents, we hope to instill a sense of purpose and possibility, paving the way for brighter futures beyond incarceration.”

Note: PDL Behind Bars Band members have signed their waiver consent to authorize and publish their performance showing their appearances on the social media owned by the CDOCJ-MD only.