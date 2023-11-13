AAFI readies for Aliw 2023

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc. Officers and Trustees met recently to finalize details of the forthcoming 36th Awards Night on the foundation’s 46th year, to be held on December 11,2023 at Manila Hotel’s Centennial Hall.

AAFI Founding President bared that the 2023 Screening Committee is currently deliberating on the qualifications of the nominees for Aliw’s 50 categories.

“It is a herculean task, considering the large number of talented nominees who aspire to win an Aliw award”, she declared.

“Who will win this year’s Entertainer of the Year award is the $64 M question,” she added.

The top award. the Entertainer of the Year, is selected by the Board of Judges and the nominee must win at least one of the categories to qualify for the award.

Meanwhile, Reyes announced the names of the Lifetime Achievement awardees this year: Matrin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Odette Quesada , Fe de los Reyes,Beverly Salviejo and Monino Duque.

To receive the Legacy Award are Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Boots Anson Rodrigo, Cecile Guidote Alvarez, Dante Arevalo Ang and Boy Abunda.

The AHR Achievement Award will go to Kuh Ledesma. Gerald Santos and Pipo Cifra will be elevated to the Aliw Hall of fame, for having been awarded three times in their specific categories.

“We will announce our Excellence awardees soon,” Reyes said.

Supporting this year’s event are Greenfield Development Corporation, PCSO, PAGCOR, San Miguel Corporation, Lunguard, and Aficionado. More Aliw benefactors will be announced before ther December 11 event, Reyes said.

Media partners are Rising Tigers Magazine, Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, Manila Times, Manila Bulletin, Journal Group of Corporations, United News and Philippine Star.

Considering the fact that the Aliw awards cover the entire gamut of Philippine live entertainment , the only awards body in the Philippines to do so, the challenge for the Production staff headed by Director Joey Nombres is how to limit the awards rites to three hours at most.

“It is doable ,because we did it in 2009 at Mega Tent in Pasig City,” Reyes said.

The current Officers of the AAFI, aside from Reyes. are Birdie Reyes III, 1st Vice-President; Aristeo Garcia, 2nd Vice-President; Tess A. Tan, Secretary; Ofelia Cajigal, Treasurer; Joey Nombres, PRO; Elna Fabiana Miralles, Auditor; Rema T. Manzano, Ex-Officio Member as Past President; and Trustees Dennis Aguilar, Yasmin Assad, Brian Lu, Aisha Reyes and Jory Reyes.

Tickets to the dinner show may be reserved or bought by calling 89215135 or 0955 5077450 and 0967 3684005.