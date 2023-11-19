AAFI to release finalists’ names soon

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc.’s Screening Committee completed its deliberations last week for this year’s Aliw awards.

AAFI Founding President Alice H. Reyes bared that the names of the finalists for over 50 categories will be announced soon.

“It was a herculean task, considering the large number of talented nominees who aspire to win an Aliw award”, she declared.

“Who will win this year’s Entertainer of the Year award is the $64 M question,” she added.

The top award. the Entertainer of the Year , is selected by the Board of Judges and the nominee must must win at least one of the categories to qualify for the award.

Meanwhile, Reyes announced the names of the Lifetime Achievement awardees this year: Matrin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Odette Quesada ,Beverly Salviejo, Monino Duque and Fe de los Reyes.

To receive the Legacy Award are Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Boots Anson Rodrigo, Cecile Guidote Alvarez,Ramon Ang,Dante Ang and Boy Abunda.

The AHR Achievement Award , given every two years, will go to Kuh Ledesma.

Pipo Cifra will be elevated to the Aliw Hall of fame, Gerald Santos having won the same award three times or more.

“We will announce our Excellence awardees soon,” Reyes said.

Supporting this year’s event as the foundation’s partners are Greenfield Development Corporation , PCSO, PAGCOR, San Miguel Corporation, Lilies ET Water ,Aberdeen Court, Lunguard,Silka papaya, Gintell, TVC, Aficionado and media partners Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, Manila Times, Manila Bulletin, Journal Group of Corporations, United News and Philippine Star.

Considering the fact that the Aliw awards cover the entire gamut of Philippine live entertainment , the only awards body in the Philippines to do so, the challenge for the Production staff headed by Director Joey Nombres is how to limit the awards rites to three hours at most.

“It is doable, because we did it in 2009 at Mega Tent in Pasig City ,” Reyes bared.

The current Officers of the AAFI, aside from Reyes. are Birdie Reyes III, 1st Vice-President; Aristeo Garcia, 2nd Vice-President; Tess A. Tan, Secretary; Ofelia Cajigal, Treasurer; Joey Nombres, PRO; Elna Miralles Fabiana , Auditor; Rema T. Manzano, Ex-Officio Member as Past President; and Trustees Dennis Aguilar, Yasmin Assad, Brian Lu, Aisha Reyes and Jory Reyes.

Tickets to the dinner show may be reserved or bought by calling 89215135 or Liza Ouano- 0955 5077450 and Nona Cabael- 0967 3684005.