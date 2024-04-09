AAPCU now has 11 nominees, extends deadline to April 21

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Awards for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU 2024) has now received 11 nominations from across the country as organizers reset the deadline on April 21, 2024.

According to APPCU Co-Chairman Peter Tiu Lavina the organizing Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) and the People’s Republic of China Embassy in Manila decided to extend the deadline due to the recent series of holidays.

The nomination process has started last March 11 and was supposed to close on April 15.

We have so far received 11 nominations from all over the country and our researchers are now doing background checks, Lavina said.

Not eligible for nominations are incumbent high public officials and officers of APCU.

Now on its fourth year, this search is for Filipinos with outstanding and meritorious work in promoting understanding, friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and China.

The awards was initiated by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in 2021.

Previous winners include former First Lady Imelda Marcos whose pioneering visit to China in 1974 led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations on June 9, 1975.

Lavina said APPCU has become a major national project with its awarding ceremony now a main event in the celebration of the establishment of diplomatic ties during the week of June 9.

This year’s award rites will be held on June 7 at the Manila Hotel.

He said the gala will be a fitting tribute to our awardees as well as to the enduring friendship between the Philippines and China.