Abandoned parcel yields P6-M worth of illegal drugs

222 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER P6-million worth of illegal drugs found in an abandoned parcel have been turned over by the Bureau of Customs-NAIA to the NAIA-PDEA.

Said drugs were seized by Bureau of Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG personnel from a warehouse at the NAIA complex in Pasay City.

A report to NAIA District Collector Yasmin Mapa said the illegal drugs came from 19 abandoned parcels from various countries and were attempted to be brought into the country.

Prior to this, 3,702.36 grams of marijuana or kush with a standard drug price of P5,183,304 were confiscated while about 577 ml. of suspected marijuana oil were also found in the same parcel worth P34,620.

The team also found 570 pieces of ecstacy tablets worth P969,000 while dry opium poppy flowers weighed at 850 grams and with a still unknown street value had also been intercepted.

The seized illegal drugs came from abandoned parcels and totaled P6,186,924,00 in estimated value. They have been turned over by Customs-NAIA under Atty. Mapa to the NAIA PDEA-IADITG for proper disposition and documentation.