Abante issues advisory for Manila North and South Cemeteries

THE city government of Manila issused an “UNDAS 2023 ADVISORY” stating the guidelines that would be implemented at the city-run Manila North and South Cemeteries from October 29 to November 2, 2023.

According to the advisory released by Mayor Honey Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante, the following are prohibited inside the said cemeteries: vendors, any type of vehicles, alcoholic beverages, deck cards, bingo cards or any kind of gambling paraphernalia, flammable materials, firearms and any sharp objects like *knife, cutter, etc. and videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds or noise.

Abante said said that the visiting public are also reminded that the cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves are allowed until October 25, 2023 only.

Interment operations are temporarily closed starting October 28 and will resume on November 3, 2023 while the main gates of the cemeteries are opened from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. only, starting October 30 to November 2, 2023.

Vehicles are only allowed to enter Manila North Cemetery (MNC)muntil October 25 and for Manila South Cemetery until October 28. Offices in the said cemeteries will resume operations on November 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Yayay Castaneda, Director of the MNC which is the biggest cemetery in the country, said that all preparations are now in place to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas.

Castaneda said that in past, at least a million people are expected to flock to the MNC from November 1 to 2 to visit their departed loved ones.

However, due to the long weekend owing to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, Castaneda said the traffic of visitors may be lighter since they have many days to go to the cemetery.