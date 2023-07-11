Aboitiz Chief Information Security Officer is Cyber Woman of the Year

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TRAILBLAZER IN CYBERSECURITY. Last July 6, former DICT Asst. Sec. for Cybersecurity and Enabling Technologies Allan S. Cabanlong (left) handed over the award for Cyber Woman of the Year to Aboitiz Equity Ventures First Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Charmaine Valmonte (right) at the prestigious PhilSec Awards 2023. The award recognizes Valmonte’s exceptional contributions in the field of cybersecurity and her outstanding leadership in ensuring digital safety as the Aboitiz Group undergoes its Great Transformation to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.