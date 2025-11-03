Aboitiz Construction, Aboitiz Foundation Partner to Equip Batangas Women for Digital Entrepreneurship

EMPOWERING WOMEN OF BATANGAS. Aboitiz Construction and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., in partnership with Connected Women and the local government of Barangay Bagong Pook, launched the Elevate AIDA Program on October 21, 2025, in Malvar, Batangas, to empower around 50 women through digital skills training in artificial intelligence data annotation, fostering inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Aboitiz Construction and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., in partnership with Connected Women and the local government of Barangay Bagong Pook, officially launched the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) Program through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony held on October 21, 2025, in Brgy. Bagong Pook, Malvar, Batangas.

This initiative forms part of the continuing efforts of Aboitiz Foundation and Connected Women to empower more women through digital skills training, with this new partnership contributing to the overall goal of reaching 300,000 women nationwide.

Elevate AIDA is an online skills development initiative designed to empower women in underserved communities by equipping them with digital skills that open doors to new career opportunities in the technology sector.

The program aims to train around 50 women in Malvar, Batangas in artificial intelligence data annotation, bridging the technology skill gap and promoting inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Through this initiative, participants will gain competencies in digital literacy and financial empowerment, enabling them to pursue sustainable income opportunities through remote employment. The program’s model is designed to be replicable across various communities, supporting both individual empowerment and local economic development.

“At Aboitiz Construction, we believe that by using technology as an equalizer, the initiative equips women with competencies that open global opportunities, demonstrating how sustainable impact can be achieved through purposeful innovation,” said Karmine Andrea Ching, Sr. Assistant Vice President for Business Transformation of Aboitiz Construction.

The Elevate AIDA Program exemplifies the Aboitiz Group’s shared commitment to advancing education, innovation, and social impact through technology. It underscores the group’s purpose of driving change for a better world by empowering communities to thrive in a digital future.

“The Elevate Aida collaboration reflects our vision of building a future where progress is shared and empowerment is tangible. By working hand in hand with Aboitiz Construction and Barangay Bagong Pook, we are transforming women into catalysts of sustainable growth — proving that meaningful change begins when people, purpose, and progress unite.” said Ms. Mardi Mapa Suplido, Chief Operating Officer of Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.

The graduation is set for December, where participants are poised to gain in-demand skills in AI data annotation—preparing them for remote work opportunities and empowering them to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

“We are grateful for this partnership with private institutions. This program empowers our women to gain new skills, build confidence, and take part in the digital economy. We look forward to more initiatives that uplift our community.” said Hon. Lilibeth Lat, Brgy. Chairperson of Bagong Pook.

