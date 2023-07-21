Aboitiz Construction clocks in 10M safe man hours in Surigao del Norte project site

388 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with its commitment to prioritizing safety in the workplace and promoting it among its team members and stakeholders, as of June 2023, Aboitiz Construction achieved 10 million safe man-hours without lost time injury in its maintenance works for Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

From 2012 until the second half of 2023, Aboitiz Construction’s maintenance project team achieved this significant milestone through the continuous implementation of occupational health and safety programs and constant communication with the firm’s partners.

“This recent milestone is proof of our efforts to undertake projects with operational excellence while taking into consideration the quality of our outputs and the safety of our people. At Aboitiz Construction, we ensure that our team members are always reminded about safety and they get home to their families safely after work,” said Aboitiz Construction Vice President for Operations Maintenance Alex Garciano.

In order to promote safety, the project site regularly conducts a series of safety awareness training, emergency preparedness and response drills, site inspections and audits, checking of personal protective equipment, risk assessments, and daily toolbox meetings to discuss safety matters.

All safety-related campaigns are in line with the company’s compliance to 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System), which is the management systems standard for sound occupational health and safety performance.

“We congratulate Aboitiz Construction’s Maintenance Team for your recent safety milestone. Aside from your commitment to incident prevention, we recognize your unending reviews and analysis of programs that emphasize the importance of safety for all employees. Continue and strengthen your commitment while delivering safe work practices and participating in various awareness and prevention activities,” said THPAL Assistant Manager in Maintenance Department Ryan Huervas.

Since 2012, Aboitiz Construction has been involved in the maintenance works for an industrial plant in Claver. Over the past decade, the firm has provided jobs to nearly 1,000 workers from the local community. The scope of work includes preventive maintenance, instrumentation, electrical works, and conditional monitoring to ensure more efficient operations of the plant.

“At Aboitiz Construction, we envision to become the country’s premier contractor and client partner where all our team members promote excellence and safety as we build a better future for a better Philippines,” Garciano added.

The project in Surigao del Norte is under the newly introduced business segment of Aboitiz Construction, which is the Industrial Maintenance Services. The firm has been actively involved in bidding and project coordination for the maintenance needs of various power plants, cement, and mining facilities in the country.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.