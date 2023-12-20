Aboitiz Construction is now a PCAB Quadruple A Accredited Contractor

ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED. Aboitiz Construction is now classified as a “Quadruple A or AAAA” contractor, the highest level of standard given by the Philippine Contractors Association Board (PCAB).

Aboitiz Construction has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by securing Quadruple A (AAAA) Accreditation from the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB). This prestigious accreditation reflects the firm’s strong commitment to execution excellence, quality, safety, and compliance with the highest industry standards.

PCAB AAAA Accreditation is the highest level of recognition awarded by PCAB, reserved for companies that demonstrate exceptional competence, credibility, and financial capacity.

“We feel very honored to have received this recognition. While this accomplishment is undoubtedly significant, we will remain committed to upholding the highest level of technical expertise, strengthening our partnerships with our stakeholders, and improving our operational processes”, said Anton Mari Perdices, Aboitiz Construction’s Director, President, and Chairman.

With 48 years of industry expertise and as part of the Aboitiz Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates, Aboitiz Construction takes pride in its extensive experience in constructing facilities across diverse sectors, including power, oil & gas, chemical, cement, mining, logistics, and manufacturing. In the realm of infrastructure, the company has successfully completed projects involving transmission lines, substations, land development, and marine works.

Additionally, Aboitiz Construction offers maintenance services for the power, cement, mining, and transportation industries, complemented by equipment rental options.

Last October, under the light industries category, Aboitiz Construction sealed another project for Monde Nissin Corporation which involves the construction of nine ancillary structures and external works for the food company’s expanded bakery plant in Brgy. Ilang, Davao City.

Additionally, the firm’s Tier 1 site development project for Aboitiz InfraCapital’s LIMA Estate in Batangas will provide more than 200 job opportunities for the local communities of Malvar and Lipa City.

Since the kick-off of Aboitiz Construction’s newest business segment, industrial maintenance services, earlier this year, the firm has sealed deals with GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation for waterproofing works, as well as with AboitizPower’s Therma South and Therma Visayas for power plant shutdown and scaffolding works.

With the esteemed PCAB accreditation, Aboitiz Construction is strategically positioned to explore new opportunities within the construction and maintenance services sectors, attract more clients, and continuously fulfill its mission of building a better future for a better Philippines.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.