Aboitiz Construction partners with BJMP Region 10 to empower Persons Deprived of Liberty

SECOND CHANCES. Aboitiz Construction signed a partnership with BJMP Region 10 to provide employment opportunities and rehabilitation support to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), highlighting a commitment to community empowerment and the provision of employment opportunities. TESDA Bukidnon and Maces Skills Training Institute, Inc. will also play a pivotal role in the partnership.

Aboitiz Construction, in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Region 10, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Bukidnon, and MACES Skills Training Institute, Inc. has embarked on an initiative aimed at providing opportunities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs). A partnership signing ceremony was held in Malaybalay City District Jail Reformatory System last May 29.

“This signing of the memorandum of agreement reflects our commitment to helping our PDLs in the rehabilitation process. We thank Aboitiz Construction for its unwavering support in this endeavor. We hope for a fruitful partnership that will mainly benefit the PDLs,” said Jail Chief Superintendent and BJMP Region 10 Director Cesar Langawin.

As part of the initiative, Aboitiz Construction will offer employment opportunities to PDLs who have successfully completed the skills training program and earned TESDA certificates. The target area of deployment is the firm’s project sites in Mindanao.

“We at Aboitiz Construction are deeply committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. This signifies our dedication to providing opportunities for PDLs and our belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation and reintegration,” said Aboitiz Construction Senior Assistant Vice President for People and Corporate Shared Services Raizza Manuel.

On the other hand, MACES Skills Training Institute will provide technical skills training, equipping participants with the expertise required for various job roles. TESDA’s involvement in the partnership ensures the provision of guidance, policies, and a streamlined certification process, facilitating the seamless transition of PDLs into the workforce. Additionally, TESDA will offer free certification processes to further support the initiative.

By combining resources and expertise, this collaborative effort aims to address unemployment among PDLs and provide them with the necessary tools and opportunities for successful reintegration.

This initiative not only demonstrates Aboitiz Construction’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and supportive community but also signifies a collective commitment to empowering individuals for a better future.

In line with the company’s mission to provide jobs to many Filipinos, Aboitiz Construction undertook significant strides last year, hiring nearly 3,000 skilled workers who are strategically deployed across various sites nationwide.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with nearly five decades of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.