Aboitiz Construction receives Safety Milestone Award from DOLE Region 13

SAFETY RECOGNITION. In line with its commitment to prioritizing safety in the workplace and promoting it among its team members, Aboitiz Construction received a Safety Milestone Award from DOLE Region 13 on April 29, 2024 in Butuan City.

Aboitiz Construction Inc. was recently honored with a Safety Milestone Award from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 13 in Butuan City last April 29, 2024. This recognition stemmed from the firm’s achievement of No Lost Time Accidents for 2023 and consistent submission of occupational safety and health reports, all while implementing and improving safety and health practices in the workplace.

The awarding ceremony was part of the 2024 Labor Day celebration, coinciding with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Under the theme “Impacts of Climate Change on Occupational Safety and Health,” the event underscored the alignment between environmental concerns and workplace safety.

“Receiving this award reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety across all our projects. This recognition is a collective achievement of our team’s relentless efforts in upholding safety protocols and fostering a culture of safety in our workplace,” said Aboitiz Construction’s Vice President for Operations Maintenance Alex Garciano.

The recognition serves as a testament to Aboitiz Construction’s commitment to excellence in occupational safety and health. As the company continues to uphold these high standards, it reinforces its position as a leader in the field and sets a positive example for others in the industry.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction achieved 10 million safe man-hours without lost time injury in its maintenance works for Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation in Claver, Surigao del Norte. The project is under the Industrial Maintenance Services segment of Aboitiz Construction. The firm has actively engaged in maintenance requirements of various power and cement plants and mining facilities across the country like AboitizPower’s Therma South, Inc., Therma Visayas, Inc., and GN Power Dinginin.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.