Aboitiz Construction Recognized by DepEd Region III as Education Partner

DepEd Region III honored Aboitiz Construction
DepEd Region III honored Aboitiz Construction as an Education Partner on January 27, 2026, recognizing the company's commitment to delivering impactful programs for public schools.

Aboitiz Construction was recently honored as an Education Partner by the Department of Education (DepEd) Region III, receiving a Plaque of Recognition during the Regional Stakeholders’ Appreciation Program on January 27, 2026, at the Hacienda Gracia Hotel and Resort in Lubao, Pampanga, affirming the company’s commitment to “engineering for business to prosper and for communities to thrive.”

With the theme “Strong Collaboration Creates High Impact and Progress,” the event recognized the vital contributions of local government units, non-government organizations, and private sector partners that drive the advancement of quality basic education in the region.

The recognition highlights Aboitiz Construction’s impactful initiatives in Tarlac City, including various Brigada Eskwela projects at seven public schools last year. Additionally, the company was lauded for its AuroraPH program, which in August 2025 installed a 5kWp solar panel system in a public high school. The project was designed to ensure a steady, sustainable power supply while promoting the use of renewable energy to support environmental sustainability.

“This recognition reflects how we are Engineered for Excellence, not only in our projects but also in our partnerships with the education sector. By delivering sustainable solutions like renewable energy to schools, we uphold our commitment to building a future where both business and communities can thrive together,” said Karmine Andrea Ching, Senior Assistant Vice President of Aboitiz Construction.

This regional accolade follows an Outstanding Stakeholder award previously received by Aboitiz Construction from the DepEd Tarlac City Division on December 5, 2025, further reinforcing the company’s consistent partnership with the education sector.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with 50 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.

