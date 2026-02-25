Aboitiz Construction Secures ISO Recertifications for Quality, Environment, and Safety

277 SHARES Share Tweet

After thorough auditing and inspection, Aboitiz Construction received recertifications in Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety Management System on Tuesday, February 24. The audits were conducted and the certifications awarded by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services.

This achievement follows a comprehensive nine-day external audit conducted from October 7 to 24, 2025. The evaluation involved a four-day project site audit in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, followed by a five day assessment of the corporate office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, covering all support departments and shared services.

“Receiving these recertifications is a testament to our dedication to quality, environment, and safety. At the heart of everything we do is our brand promise of being Engineered for Excellence. By upholding these global standards, we ensure that our processes are not just efficient, but are designed to cater to the needs of our clients and stakeholders,” said Antonio Peñalver, Executive Director of Aboitiz Construction.

The technical recertifications are as follows: the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), which is the international standard that demonstrates the ability of an organization to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements; ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), which is the management systems standard that responds to latest trends in identifying and managing environmental risks and impact; and 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System), which is the management systems standard for sound occupational health and safety performance.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with 50 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.