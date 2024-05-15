Aboitiz Construction to build a Food Manufacturing Plant for Big E Food Corporation in Batangas

The groundbreaking ceremony for Big E Food Corporation’s (BEFC) food manufacturing plant was held in LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas on May 10, 2024. Aboitiz Construction is the official design and build contractor for this project. In photos (from left to right), BEFC General Manager Reynaldo Bondoc, Aboitiz InfraCapital Head of Economic Estates Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, BEFC Head of Family Investment Ernesto Rafael Vergel De Dios, BEFC Chairman Ernesto Vergel De Dios, BEFC Vice Chairwoman Maria Dulce Vergel De Dios, Malvar Municipal Mayor Hon. Cristeta Reyes, BEFC Head of Corporate Innovation Erika Gloria Vergel De Dios Dios, BEFC Assistant General Manager and Head of Corporate Strategy Enrique Jose Vergel De Dios, Aboitiz Construction Executive Director Antonio Peñalver, and BEFC Technical Services Director Ernesto Ramos Jr.

Last May 10, Aboitiz Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony for their latest project with Big E Food Corporation (BEFC), the company responsible for the popular Lemon Square brand of pastries. The project involves the design and construction of a food manufacturing plant in LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas.

Aboitiz Construction will build the three key buildings integral to the food manufacturing process: a production plant, an operations, and maintenance building, along with other minor ancillary structures. The scope of work includes civil, structural, architectural, and plumbing aspects, highlighting the company’s comprehensive expertise in construction services.

“At Aboitiz Construction, we view this collaboration not just as a project, but as a testament to the shared vision and commitment to excellence that both our organizations uphold. It is a privilege to be entrusted with this project, knowing that it represents more than just a facility – it signifies dedication to quality, innovation, and the pursuit towards excellence,” said Aboitiz Construction’s Executive Director Antonio Peñalver.

Set to be completed in a year, the project will employ over 200 workers during its peak season, prioritizing local talents in Batangas.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Aboitiz Construction plans to integrate innovative practices to minimize environmental impact. Moreover, the project will feature advanced plumbing systems, showcasing water-saving fixtures and smart water management technologies.

“As we continue to grow our business, we also aim to contribute more to our economy. I look forward to establishing a strong partnership with Aboitiz Construction through this project,” said BEFC Chairman Ernesto Vergel De Dios.

This latest endeavor follows Aboitiz Construction’s successful completion of site development works for BEFC last year. Spanning a vast 7-hectare area within LIMA, the site preparation laid the groundwork for the forthcoming food manufacturing plant, demonstrating Aboitiz Construction’s ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in land development works for light industries.

The expansion project aligns with BEFC’s vision to become a global provider of delicious and nutritious food brands while nourishing communities and enriching lives. This resonates with Aboitiz Construction’s mission of building a better future for a better Philippines and its massive transformative purpose of “Building for Business To Prosper and for Communities to Thrive”.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.