Aboitiz Construction to do site development and foundation works for Monde Nissin’s plant in Davao City

THRIVING IN PARTNERSHIPS. Aboitiz Construction took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Monde Nissin Corporation’s facility in Davao City.

THRIVING IN PARTNERSHIPS. Aboitiz Construction took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Monde Nissin Corporation’s facility in Davao City.

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Construction recently sealed a deal with Monde Nissin Corporation (MNC), a leading food and beverage company in the Philippines, to do basic site development and foundation works for their expanded bakery plant in Brgy. Ilang, Davao City.

The project aims to expand MNC’s facilities, contribute to food security, provide job opportunities to the Davao Region, and support economic development.

Set to be completed this year, Aboitiz Construction will do land development works that include site grading of more than 18,000 sq. meter land, excavation, backfilling, hauling, and disposal. For the foundation works, the firm will do earthworks for the construction of an office building.

Construction activities are in coordination with Meinhardt Philippines, Inc., an engineering consulting firm and the official designer of the said project. In addition, close to 60 local skilled workers will be hired by Aboitiz Construction for the project.

“We are very excited to undertake this project as we are strengthening our capabilities on land development-related projects. This partnership is fully aligned with our commitment to contribute towards economic growth and help other businesses succeed,” said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom.

“We trust Aboitiz Construction’s technical and professional capabilities to help us finish one of our biggest facilities in the country,” said MNC Corporate Project Head Welly Toha.

Aboitiz Construction has been bolstering its track record in light industries. Currently, the firm has ongoing land expansion works for the second phase of LIMA Estate’s industrial land in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas, and site development with warehouse construction works for El Colono del Oeste, Inc.’s 18,337 sq. meter land inside LIMA Technology Center in Batangas.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.