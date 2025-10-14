Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz Construction Wins 2 Stevie® Awards at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®
Aboitiz Construction Wins 2 Stevie® Awards at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®

Aboitiz Construction, Inc. earned two honors at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards® (IBA), reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction industry. The company received a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Materials and Construction (Medium-Sized Category) and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Support Department of the Year for its Supply Chain Management (SCM) initiatives.

The winners were celebrated during a gala banquet last October 10 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Aboitiz Construction earned the Gold Stevie Award for demonstrating excellence in operational performance, delivering projects efficiently and safely while maintaining strong client satisfaction and financial growth.

Through its investments in digital innovation, sustainable practices, and local talent development, the company continues to redefine industry standards and contribute to the advancement of Philippine industries and communities.

“Being recognized at the Stevie Awards inspires us to keep pushing boundaries, strengthen our culture of execution excellence, and deliver greater value to our clients, stakeholders, and communities. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our people who continuously strive to make Aboitiz Construction a trusted and forward-looking industry leader,” said Antonio Peñalver, Executive Director.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Construction received the Bronze Stevie® Award for the “8S Program: The Supply Chain Transformation Journey,” which highlights the SCM team’s people-centered approach to driving efficiency, collaboration, and continuous improvement across the organization.

By fostering trust, strengthening partnerships, and nurturing a shared culture of excellence, the program has transformed procurement into a strategic enabler of innovation, teamwork, and long-term business success.

“These recognitions clearly showcase our drive to be brilliant at the basics and our consistent commitment to execution excellence. On the innovation front, this means continuously demonstrating agility and adaptability, and finding ways to make things better as individuals, as teams, and in our work.” said Eric King, Vice President for Strategic Asset and Supply Chain Management.

The Vendor Conference, held annually, serves as a platform by the Supply Chain Management team to promote engagement, transparency, and collaboration with its supplier network.

The 22nd Annual International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. Winners were selected from over 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals across 78 nations and territories, based on the average scores of more than 250 executives who served as judges from May to July.

As Aboitiz Construction celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, these international recognitions highlight its commitment to its vision of becoming the Philippines’ premier construction and asset management service provider by 2030, while staying true to its purpose of building for businesses to prosper and communities to thrive.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with 50 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.

