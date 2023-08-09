RESHAPING THE LEGAL INDUSTRY . Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) and Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra solidify their partnership to leverage responsible AI to transform legal practices at the Law X Tech Summit 2023 held on August 8 at Shangri-la The Fort, Manila. In photo: Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra Managing Partner Atty. Mark Gorriceta (left) and ADI Advisory Board member Ana Aboitiz Delgado (right).

RESHAPING THE LEGAL INDUSTRY . Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) and Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra solidify their partnership to leverage responsible AI to transform legal practices at the Law X Tech Summit 2023 held on August 8 at Shangri-la The Fort, Manila. In photo: Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra Managing Partner Atty. Mark Gorriceta (left) and ADI Advisory Board member Ana Aboitiz Delgado (right).

665 SHARES Share Tweet

Singapore, 9 August 2023 – Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) and Philippines-based top-tier full-service law firm Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra announced yesterday their strategic partnership at the Law X Tech Summit 2023 held at Shangri-la The Fort. This collaboration aims to revolutionize traditional legal processes by implementing innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, initially focusing on enterprise audio transcription and summarization.

“Our partnership with Aboitiz Data Innovation marks a turning point in the evolution of the legal industry, and exemplifies our shared commitment to responsible and ethical AI use,” added Atty. Mark Gorriceta, Managing Partner of Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological revolution and lead the charge in reshaping the legal landscape. With the integration of AI into our legal processes, we aim to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility while maintaining the highest standards of legal expertise and client-centric service.”

Powered by generative AI, the enterprise solution will eliminate the need for manual transcription and summarization. What sets this solution apart from other available tools in the market is its commitment to data privacy and security. Developed by ADI, the tool will be hosted on a private cloud, and all information uploaded by the law firm will be securely stored away from public domain, with data privacy as a fundamental aspect.

“Trust is the bedrock of our partnership, and we are fully committed to safeguarding our clients’ and their stakeholders’ sensitive information by embedding robust data protection measures within our enterprise solution,” said Ana Aboitiz Delgado, Advisory Board member at ADI. We believe that our work with Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra will unlock new avenues to explore and innovate within the legal industry. Our future is being redefined by AI and together we are forging a path towards a more efficient, AI-empowered legal landscape.”

This collaboration signifies the start of a dynamic partnership between the two companies, with additional projects involving data engineering and workflow management already underway. These projects include the automation of legal processes such as incorporation and post-incorporation registration processes, eliminating manual form filling exercise and utilizing AI to help write or amend clauses as needed. A project centering around regulatory compliance is also being explored to assist the firm in tracking due documentary requirements from the firm’s clients. These initiatives further demonstrate ADI’s dedication to advancing AI capabilities and creating avenues for innovation and sustainable practices across Southeast Asia.

The partnership symbolizes a significant advancement in the legal industry, offering promising opportunities for the integration of AI in everyday practices. More importantly, it reflects ADI and Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra’s shared vision of harnessing technology to transform industries and deliver efficient, secure services to their clients and stakeholders.

About Aboitiz Data Innovation

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is a forward-thinking data science and AI start-up with a strong commitment to research and a human-centric approach. Our mission is to provide transformative AI consulting and data-driven IoT and sustainability solutions to businesses across diverse sectors.

With a heritage rooted in the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group and headquartered in Singapore, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients in banking & financial services, power, and smart cities (real estate, airports, construction, land and food) industries.

For more information, visit aboitizdatainnovation.com.

About Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra

Gorriceta is one of the leading law firms in the Philippines in Mergers and Acquisitions, Technology Media and Telecommunications, Corporate and Commercial Law, Capital Markets, Real Estate, Banking and Finance, Data Privacy, and Taxation. The Firm offers the full range of standard and specialized services. Gorriceta has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand through our partner firm Yusarn Audrey.

Gorriceta is consistently ranked as a Top Tier Law Firm in the Philippines by various prestigious international organizations such as Asian Legal Business (ALB), International Financial Law Review, International Tax Review, The Legal 500, Chambers Partners and the Asia Law Profiles. Gorriceta was awarded “Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year” (2019, 2020 and 2021) and “Innovative Technologies Law Firm of the Year” (2019 and 2021) by ALB in its Philippine Law Awards. In addition, Gorriceta was voted as “Technology Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year” (2019, 2020 and 2021) by Asia Business Law Journal.