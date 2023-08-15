526 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) announced the formation of its Advisory Board to help provide ADI’s leadership team with strategic advice and guidance as the company moves forward in establishing its presence as a key provider of Data Science and AI (DSAI) solutions and advisory services to the wider Southeast Asia region.

Comprising Sabin M. Aboitiz, Kay Firth-Butterfield, Ana Aboitiz Delgado, and Maureen DeRooij, the members of the Advisory Board contribute a diverse range of business and technical expertise, providing comprehensive and well-rounded support to the company.

“It is a true honor and privilege to have a group of esteemed business leaders and technical experts involved in ADI’s journey,” said Dr. David R. Hardoon, Chief Executive Officer of ADI. “We set out to provide transformative AI consulting and sustainable data-driven solutions to businesses across diverse sectors. With the support of our advisory board, we will continue building on our goal of operationalizing DSAI across key verticals and we aim to be a conduit in bringing DSAI use cases to Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Sabin M. Aboitiz is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Aboitiz Group, overseeing the business’s many verticals including banking, infrastructure, and power, among others. Maureen DeRooij, who as CEO of The Executive Forum Singapore, gives senior regional leaders and non-executive directors opportunities to engage with relevant thought-leaders on geopolitical and economic developments. Kay Firth-Butterfield is the Executive Director for the World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center for Trustworthy Technology (Centre for Trustworthy Technology), an organization aiming to promote and facilitate safer and trustworthy use of technology through improving the integrity of emerging tech, and is one of the world’s leading authorities on AI governance. At the frontline of Union Bank of the Philippines’ digitalization efforts is Ana Aboitiz Delgado, who serves as Institutional Bank Head and Chief Customer Experience Officer & Digital Channel Officer.

Commenting on her new position, Firth-Butterfield said, “The rapid development and deployment of AI across industries calls for the prioritization of responsible and ethical AI practices. I am excited to join ADI’s advisory board and work alongside a team that shares this commitment. By advancing the responsible use of AI, we can unlock its full potential to drive innovation in businesses, create value, and improve the lives of people.”

As businesses and governments in the region continue to recognize digital innovation as a driving force behind economic growth, ADI is leveraging its AI and diverse domain expertise to empower organizations to operationalize DSAI. Members of the Advisory Board will ensure ADI’s current and future practices are not only robust, but also align with the enterprises and communities it serves. Their invaluable expertise supports ADI’s continued growth trajectory, enabling the company to make positive contributions to the advancement and success of all stakeholders involved. Through its tried and tested DSAI frameworks and capabilities, ADI showcases the possibilities these technologies and solutions can bring in transforming businesses and advancing communities in the region.

About Aboitiz Data Innovation

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is a forward-thinking data science and AI start-up with a strong commitment to research and a human-centric approach. Our mission is to provide transformative AI consulting and data-driven IoT and sustainability solutions to businesses across diverse sectors.

With a heritage rooted in the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group and headquartered in Singapore, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients in banking & financial services, power, and smart cities (real estate, airports, construction, land and food) industries.

For more information, visit aboitizdatainnovation.com.