Aboitiz Data Innovation’s Commitment to Digital Ingenuity Honored at the ASEAN Business Awards 2023

MOMENT OF TRIUMPH. ADI Chief Marketing Officer Felicia Li-Gaillard proudly represents Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) as she accepts the coveted Digital Transformation - Digital Innovation Award at the ASEAN Business Awards 2023, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place on September 4. In photo: ADI Chief Marketing Officer Felicia Li-Gaillard (left) and Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH) Chairman Pandu Patria Sjahrir (right).

Singapore, 6 September 2023 – Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), the data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI) arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been honored with the Digital Transformation – Digital Innovation Award at the ASEAN Business Awards 2023, recognizing its outstanding contributions to embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the ASEAN region.

Organized by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) since 2007, the ASEAN Business Awards spotlights business enterprises and individuals driving economic advancement and promoting sustainability within the ASEAN region, emphasizing the significance of collaboration and community empowerment in building a more inclusive ASEAN society.

The Digital Innovation award, under the Digital Transformation pillar, acknowledges ADI’s exceptional contributions in operationalizing DSAI and promoting a data-driven culture across the Aboitiz Group’s business units. It celebrates the dedication and efforts of the ADI team in delivering DSAI solutions that create value for stakeholders. This prestigious recognition further solidifies ADI’s mission to provide transformative AI consulting, data-driven IoT, and sustainability solutions across diverse sectors.

“The award is a reflection of the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in technology, innovation, and sustainability to drive digital transformation and adoption in the region,” said Dr. David R. Hardoon, Chief Executive Officer at ADI. “We continue our efforts and commitment in developing AI that works, designed by industry practitioners for industry practitioners aimed to continuously transform businesses and advance communities.”

ADI plays a pivotal role as a catalyst in the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation into the Philippine’s first techglomerate. The well-established DSAI frameworks have propelled growth within the Group – driving operational efficiency, enhancing risk management practices, championing sustainability, and unlocking new sources of value across industries. The award further reaffirms ADI and the Aboitiz Group’s dedication to digital innovation and its position as a frontrunner in the dynamic business environment.

“Through strategic marketing initiatives and partnerships, ADI has significantly increased its visibility and brand recognition in the region,” added Felicia Li-Gaillard, Chief Marketing Officer of ADI – who joined the company earlier this year. “These efforts have allowed us to establish ourselves as a trusted leader in the field of DSAI. Winning the ASEAN Business Awards opens up exciting opportunities for collaboration, growth, and market recognition. We are excited to further expand our presence and impact in the ASEAN market.”

Looking ahead, ADI remains committed to revolutionizing sectors such as financial services, power, and smart cities through its expert advisories and reliable DSAI solutions. Collaborations like its recent partnership with Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra will serve as models for coexistence between digital advancement and legal processes, inspiring other industries to follow suit in leveraging AI. ADI’s dedication to innovation and sustainable growth will continue to drive meaningful collaborations, delivering enhanced products and services to stakeholders and shaping a future that produces significant outcomes all across the ASEAN region and beyond.

About Aboitiz Data Innovation

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is a forward-thinking data science and AI start-up with a strong commitment to research and a human-centric approach. Our mission is to provide transformative AI consulting and data-driven IoT and sustainability solutions to businesses across diverse sectors.

With a heritage rooted in the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group and headquartered in Singapore, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients in banking & financial services, power, and smart cities (real estate, airports, construction, land and food) industries. For more information, visit aboitizdatainnovation.com.