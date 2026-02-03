Aboitiz Endowment to AIM Supports the Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders

The Aboitiz Tech Space at AIM provides students and partners with a state-of-the-art environment for collaboration, executive education, and technology-driven learning

The Aboitiz Group’s US$10 million endowment to the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) has helped open pathways for hundreds of Filipinos to pursue advanced careers in technology and data science, demonstrating how long-term investments in people can shape leadership and national capability over time.

Established to commemorate the Group’s centennial in 2020, the endowment funded the creation of the Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (ASITE), with academic programs focused on developing leaders who understand technology and its impact on business, governance, and society.

A core part of the endowment is the Aboitiz Student Loan Fund, which has disbursed US$4.6 million in interest-free loans since 2021, enabling students to pursue graduate degrees in Data Science, Data Analytics, and Innovation and Business. Some graduates have joined companies within the Aboitiz Group, while others are contributing to organizations vital to national development such as banks, energy companies, hospitals, and startups.

The endowment also strengthened AIM’s learning environment through the Aboitiz Tech Space, a modern, technology-enabled classroom designed for hybrid learning, executive education, and academic convenings. The space continues to support collaboration among students, faculty, and partners, linking classroom learning with real-world application.

Beyond teaching, ASITE faculty and students have produced research addressing practical challenges in healthcare, education, sustainability, and governance, helping translate data and artificial intelligence into solutions that serve institutions and communities.

Over the past years, Aboitiz’s endowment to AIM has expanded access to advanced education, strengthened applied research, and helped develop leaders who can drive innovation and change.

Through ASITE, Aboitiz is making a long-term commitment to Filipino talent, advancing technology and shaping leaders whose work will strengthen institutions and contribute to inclusive growth in the Philippines and beyond.

