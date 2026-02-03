Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz Endowment to AIM Supports the Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders
Business

Aboitiz Endowment to AIM Supports the Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders

Journal Online3
Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders
The Aboitiz Tech Space at AIM provides students and partners with a state-of-the-art environment for collaboration, executive education, and technology-driven learning

The Aboitiz Group’s US$10 million endowment to the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) has helped open pathways for hundreds of Filipinos to pursue advanced careers in technology and data science, demonstrating how long-term investments in people can shape leadership and national capability over time.

Established to commemorate the Group’s centennial in 2020, the endowment funded the creation of the Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (ASITE), with academic programs focused on developing leaders who understand technology and its impact on business, governance, and society.

A core part of the endowment is the Aboitiz Student Loan Fund, which has disbursed US$4.6 million in interest-free loans since 2021, enabling students to pursue graduate degrees in Data Science, Data Analytics, and Innovation and Business. Some graduates have joined companies within the Aboitiz Group, while others are contributing to organizations vital to national development such as banks, energy companies, hospitals, and startups.

Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders
The Aboitiz Group’s US$10 donation to AIM has empowered the next generation of Filipino leaders to access world-class education at AIM through interest-free loans

The endowment also strengthened AIM’s learning environment through the Aboitiz Tech Space, a modern, technology-enabled classroom designed for hybrid learning, executive education, and academic convenings. The space continues to support collaboration among students, faculty, and partners, linking classroom learning with real-world application.

Beyond teaching, ASITE faculty and students have produced research addressing practical challenges in healthcare, education, sustainability, and governance, helping translate data and artificial intelligence into solutions that serve institutions and communities.

Next Generation of Filipino Tech Leaders
As a premier training ground for a new generation of leaders, ASITE empowers scholars to harness the intersection of AI, governance, and society to drive better collective decision-making

Over the past years, Aboitiz’s endowment to AIM has expanded access to advanced education, strengthened applied research, and helped develop leaders who can drive innovation and change.

Through ASITE, Aboitiz is making a long-term commitment to Filipino talent, advancing technology and shaping leaders whose work will strengthen institutions and contribute to inclusive growth in the Philippines and beyond.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV)

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is a leading Philippine conglomerate with over 100 years of business history and major investments in power, banking, food, infrastructure, land, and data science. Recognized for its strong corporate governance and sustainability efforts, AEV was named among the 2025 Asia-Pacific Best Companies, 2024 World’s Best Companies by Time Magazine, and one of Southeast Asia’s top performers by Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

On its transformative journey to becoming the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, AEV is committed to advancing business and communities through its ESG-driven initiatives, including the #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model. AEV actively contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fostering positive regional change.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Nicolas Paris
Recently appointed ADI Chief Technology & Data Officer Nicolas Paris brings with him over 18 years of experience in DSAI and software engineering.
Business

Aboitiz Data Innovation continues to drive DSAI adoption with Chief Technology & Data Officer appointment

Journal Online
Singapore, 9 December 2022 – Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) officially announced the appointment of Nicolas Paris to the role of
Coca-Cola to invest more in PH
Top executives including Aboitiz Group President & CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Chairperson Sol Daurella Comadrán meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace last Feb. 26. (Photo Credit: Presidential Communications Office)
Business

Coca-Cola to invest US$1B more in PH after CCBPI acquisition by Aboitiz and CCEP

Journal Online
The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) is set to invest US$1B more in the Philippines over a five year period to fuel
AC maintenance project for Apo Agua
STRENGTHENING SYNERGY. Aboitiz Construction sealed a new maintenance project for Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao City.
Business

Aboitiz Construction secures new maintenance project for Apo Agua in Davao City

Journal Online
Following the inauguration of the bulk water supply project of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and its partner, Apo
Best Companies List
Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of Aboitiz Group, together with key team members, celebrates the company’s inclusion in TIME’s World’s Best Companies list for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the Group’s collective commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.
Business

Aboitiz Group Named in TIME’s Best Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Journal Online
For the second consecutive year, the Aboitiz Group has earned a place on TIME and Statista's Best Companies List. This