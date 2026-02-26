Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz Equity Ventures Ranks Among Sustainability Leaders in S&P Global ESG Ratings
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc continues to deliver strong performance in human capital management and occupational health and safety — driven by Aboitiz leaders who put people at the center of the business.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) ranked among the top three leading Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG ratings, reaffirming its strength in key governance and social dimensions, supported by strong disclosure practices and institutional risk management frameworks.

The ratings were based on the December 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which highlights AEV’s sustained performance in corporate governance, business ethics, and risk and crisis management—core disciplines that anchor long-term value creation and organizational resilience. The Group continues to demonstrate strong board oversight, clear codes of conduct, and mature enterprise risk systems aligned with international standards and evolving investor expectations.

AEV also maintained a strong performance in human capital management and occupational health and safety, reflecting sustained investments in employee development, workforce systems, and leadership capability across its portfolio.

The assessment also highlights AEV’s high level of transparency and data availability relative to industry peers, underscoring its commitment to credible disclosure and responsible corporate stewardship.

“Our standing in 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflects the discipline of embedding sustainability into how we govern, manage risk, and build our businesses for the long term,” said Sabin Aboitiz, President and CEO of Aboitiz Equity Ventures. “Strong governance and a people-centered organization remain the foundations of our transformation as a tech-enabled enterprise creating enduring value for stakeholders.”

S&P Global’s ESG ratings measure how effectively companies manage material environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities relative to industry peers, using a double-materiality lens that links sustainability performance to long-term enterprise value.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of AEV, added: “This recognition affirms the consistency of our sustainability governance and our focus on material issues that matter most to our stakeholders. We’re committed to strengthening transparency, deepening human capital investments, and upholding the highest standards of business integrity across the Group.”

AEV’s consistent performance in a global ESG benchmark reinforces stakeholder trust, strengthens accountability, and supports the long-term resilience and value creation of its diversified portfolio.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV)

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is a leading Philippine conglomerate with over 100 years of business history and major investments in power, banking, food, infrastructure, land, and data science. Recognized for its strong corporate governance and sustainability efforts, AEV was named among the 2025 Asia-Pacific Best Companies, 2024 World’s Best Companies by Time Magazine, and one of Southeast Asia’s top performers by Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

On its transformative journey to becoming the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, AEV is committed to advancing business and communities through its ESG-driven initiatives, including the #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model. AEV actively contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fostering positive regional change.

