Aboitiz Foods delivers critical aid to over 1,000 TS Basyang-affected families in Iligan

Stronger Together. Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico Foods Corporation, partners with Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and the Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to deliver essential support to more than 1,000 disaster-affected families in Iligan City.

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao Del Norte — In the wake of Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha), Iligan City continues to grapple with its impact, which affected more than 24,500 individuals across 21 barangays. As families started rebuilding their lives, Aboitiz Foods mobilized its relief operations to bring aid to the hardest hit communities.

On February 12, Aboitiz Foods, through its subsidiary Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico), teamed up with the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and the Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ICDRRMO) to distribute essential support to more than 1,000 disaster-affected families in Barangays Ubaldo Laya and Tubod—many of whom received aid for the first time since the storm struck.

Aboitiz Foods provided food packs with rice and groceries for sustenance, hygiene kits to prevent illness, and sleeping kits for displaced families in evacuation centers.

“Iligan City has been Pilmico’s home for over 60 years. This community has grown with us, supported us, and shaped who we are today,” said Engr. Alexis Revantad, Pilmico’s Vice President for Iligan Site Management and Flour Operations, adding, “In moments like this, we stand by you, our fellow Iliganons, in your darkest hour. We are part of this community and we are here as your partner to help rebuild our city.”

Clearing the way to recovery. Alongside essential recovery kits, Aboitiz Foods donated 1,500 sacks and water storage drums to ICDRRMO to support clearing operations–helping improve accessibility to impassable areas and ensuring that immediate assistance reaches the hardest-hit communities in Iligan.

Aside from the essential kits, Aboitiz Foods also donated water storage drums and 1,500 sacks to ICDRRMO to support the city’s clearing operations, improving accessibility to impassable areas and delivery of immediate assistance.

Beyond logistics, Aboitiz Foods’ relief effort was powered by the bayanihan spirit of volunteers, including Pilmico team members who stepped forward to pack and distribute aid—even as some were also affected by the storm. Their efforts embody the company’s commitment to shared value and putting responsibility into action where it matters most.

On February 6, Tropical Storm Basyang brought heavy rains, causing the Tubod River to overflow and triggering massive flooding across Iligan City. The storm left five casualties, displaced hundreds of families, and destroyed nearly Php200-million worth of public infrastructure and sources of livelihood, including crops, livestock, and micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. The impact of the disaster prompted the local government unit to declare a state of calamity.

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao expressed his gratitude for Aboitiz Foods’ timely support, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in disaster response.

“On behalf of the Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City of Iligan, we sincerely thank Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico, for their timely relief assistance to families affected by Typhoon Basyang. Their support significantly strengthens our coordinated disaster response efforts and ensures that essential goods reach the most vulnerable communities. We value this partnership in promoting resilience and community recovery,” said Mayor Siao in a statement.

Building a more resilient future. As part of the broader Adopt-A-City program, Aboitiz Foods continues its long-standing partnership with the Iligan LGU to strengthen the city’s disaster preparedness, response, and adaptability, helping Iliganons recover and build back stronger.

Anchored on its brand promise “Together We Nourish the Future” and its core value of responsibility, Aboitiz Foods’ relief efforts are part of the broader Adopt-A-City program—a long-standing multi-stakeholder partnership with the Iligan LGU that aims to strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and long-term resilience. Through this program, the company continues to work alongside local stakeholders to build safer, more adaptive communities.

As Iligan begins its journey toward recovery, Aboitiz Foods remains committed to supporting the city’s long-term resilience through the Adopt-A-City program. In times of crisis, the company’s purpose of nourishing the future extends beyond food to ensuring no community is left behind through collective action, shared responsibility, and enduring partnerships.

About Aboitiz Foods

Aboitiz Foods is the integrated regional food and agribusiness company of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. Driven by its massive transformative purpose, “Sustainably Feeding Asia’s Growth from Mill to Meal,” the company is committed to sustainable growth alongside Asia’s evolving needs.

As one of Asia’s largest privately owned food and agribusiness companies, Aboitiz Foods operates in eight countries: the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei. Through its subsidiaries, Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods integrates the value chain, including trading, feeds, specialty nutrition, and food. By leveraging world-class technology and expertise, Aboitiz Foods delivers quality products and services to its customers.

In its journey moving forward, advancing business and communities is how the Aboitiz Group will drive change for a better world, with Aboitiz Foods upholding its promise: “Together we nourish the future.”

Learn more: https://www.aboitizfoods.com/

