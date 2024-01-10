Aboitiz Foundation Embarks on New Journey, Appoints New Transformational Leadership

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aboitiz Foundation, guided by forward-thinking leaders, is headed toward an exciting new direction that will profoundly shape its future and the future of those it serves.

Sabin M. Aboitiz, Chairman of the Board at Aboitiz Foundation and Chief Engagement Officer of the Aboitiz Group, encapsulated the Foundation’s new direction with the mantra “Change Today. Shape the Future.” This ethos implies a pivotal shift in the way the foundation operates, extending its reach beyond Philippine borders to work with global partners.

Specifically, the Foundation aspires to become a trusted ally for international philanthropic foundations, targeting critical issues like education, enterprise and jobs, and climate action. Their focus will be driving inclusive growth across the Philippines and the region by fostering collaborations that make positive and enduring changes for future generations.

Aboitiz articulated this vision: “Our ambition is fueled by the potential of what we can achieve together by addressing systemic issues, informing and empowering communities, and driving sustainable, inclusive growth throughout our archipelago. The partnerships we build will increase our impact and create positive change that ripples throughout the generations after us.”

Transformational Leadership

The Aboitiz Foundation announced the appointment of Ana Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar as its new President concurrent with her existing role as the Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, while Maria Remedios Dominique “Mardi” Suplido assumes the role of Aboitiz Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments signify a pivotal moment for the Foundation that reinforces its commitment to sustainable development and global community advancement. Their leadership, backed by dedicated teams, heralds a promising new era of meaningful change and progress.

Hontiveros-Malvar’s expanded role aligns with her extensive track record spanning over three decades in senior management across diverse corporations and organizations. Her expertise in project management and stakeholder engagement, notably her previous development work at RTR Foundation and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship Foundation, strategically positions her to spearhead the Foundation’s next phase of growth and influence.

Hontiveros-Malvar has played a crucial role in reshaping the Aboitiz Group’s sustainability agenda and driving the OneNewAboitiz sustainability framework. Her leadership has been instrumental in addressing crucial ESG issues and supporting the group’s “Great Transformation” into the Philippines’ first techglomerate.

In her new capacity, Hontiveros-Malvar intends to scale the Foundation’s programs to affect more impactful and systemic change, leveraging on both her dedication and expertise in sustainability and socio-economic development, which has earned her notable accolades and recognition.

Concurrently, Suplido steps into the role of COO, bringing with her over three decades of leadership experience and an unwavering commitment to driving positive change. Her previous role as Chief Executive Officer at Habitat for Humanity Philippines showcased her ability to lead and foster growth through innovative and sustainable community development initiatives.

Suplido’s appointment as COO will involve overseeing administration, program development, and operations for the Aboitiz Foundation. Her extensive experience in managing national programs and dedication to enhancing local partnerships is expected to bolster the Foundation’s efforts in enhancing corporate reputation and expanding impactful initiatives.

Hontiveros-Malvar and Suplido’s appointments mark a significant milestone for the Aboitiz Foundation, strengthening its dedication to sustainable development and its role as a catalyst for positive change both locally and globally.

About Aboitiz Foundation

The Aboitiz Foundation is the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group that was established in 1988. Its purpose is to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities through programs on education, enterprise development, and the environment. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation’s CSR interventions have evolved from one-time donations to carefully designed programs that empower its beneficiaries to pursue their aspirations.

Today, through the Aboitiz Business Units, the Aboitiz Foundation develops and implements corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs or CSR 2.0 projects that aim to co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities. These CSR 2.0 projects are aligned with the Group’s core competencies, are scalable nationwide, and create a deeper social impact on the communities and beneficiaries they serve.