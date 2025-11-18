Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz Foundation, ING Hubs Philippines to Power Bulacan’s Last-Mile Schools
Aboitiz Foundation, ING Hubs Philippines to Power Bulacan’s Last-Mile Schools

Aboitiz Foundation and ING Hubs Philippines formalize their partnership to power four last-mile schools in Bulacan through AuroraPH, expanding learning opportunities in remote communities. In the photo are the signatories: Jaime T. Tugade of DepEd Bulacan; Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation; Hazel Zaide Delos Santos, Country Manager of ING Hubs Philippines; and Mary Grace Torralba, Head of Legal of ING Hubs Philippines.

Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, the Philippines’ first techglomerate, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with ING Hubs Philippines to bring quality education through access to renewable energy and reliable internet connectivity to four last-mile public schools in Bulacan.

As part of the partnership, ING Hubs Philippines will donate solar power systems to Basyo Elementary School, Bato Elementary School, Kawit Elementary School, and Pinag-Anakan Integrated School in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. Aboitiz Foundation, working closely with the Department of Education (DepEd) and local officials, will provide internet connectivity and conduct training for teachers.

Aboitiz Foundation Impact Lead for Education Jowelle Ann Cruz expressed gratitude for ING Hubs Philippines’ support for AuroraPH, noting that access to power and connectivity is central to expanding learning opportunities.

“Energizing last-mile schools empowers teachers and learners by opening doors to countless learning opportunities. With the support of partners like ING Hubs Philippines, we are able to bring meaningful and lasting change to the communities that need help the most,” she said.

Country Manager of ING Hubs Philippines Hazel Zaide Delos Santos said the partnership with Aboitiz Foundation is an investment in the next generation.

“We equip our learners with the skills they need to become competitive through our shared effort in powering these schools. By providing reliable energy and access to connectivity, we help create a more comfortable space for both students and teachers,” she said.

The partnership between Aboitiz Foundation and ING Hubs Philippines reflects their shared commitment to bridging the learning gap and empowering the next generation of Filipino learners and leaders.

AuroraPH harnesses solar power, internet connectivity, digital tools, and teacher training to reduce learning gaps in remote areas. After reaching 11 schools and 2,500 learners in its 2024 pilot, the program now targets 100 schools in 2025. The long-term goal is to energize 300 schools nationwide.

Through meaningful collaborations with partners like ING Hubs Philippines, Aboitiz Foundation continues to build environments where learning can thrive. By bringing power, connectivity, and vital training into schools that need them most, AuroraPH seeks not only to improve classrooms but to expand what becomes possible for the young people who learn within them.

About Aboitiz Foundation

Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR arm of the Aboitiz Group, is committed to shaping a brighter future for the nation. With 35+ years of empowering communities and driving sustainable development, the Foundation of the Philippines’ first techglomerate is expanding its impact to contribute to nation-building.

Committed to advancing social development, Aboitiz Foundation focuses on three key pillars:

  • Future Leaders: Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.
  • Jobs: Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset.
  • Climate Action: Developing and implementing environmental programs to construct climate-resilient communities and foster a more sustainable future through nature-based solutions.

Since 1988, the Foundation has shifted from one-time donations to Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship programs, which empower beneficiaries to reach their full potential. By partnering with strategic partners, the foundation creates projects that are scalable, impactful, and aligned with the company’s expertise, benefiting communities throughout the Philippines.

