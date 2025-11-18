Aboitiz Foundation, ING Hubs Philippines to Power Bulacan’s Last-Mile Schools

Aboitiz Foundation and ING Hubs Philippines formalize their partnership to power four last-mile schools in Bulacan through AuroraPH, expanding learning opportunities in remote communities. In the photo are the signatories: Jaime T. Tugade of DepEd Bulacan; Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation; Hazel Zaide Delos Santos, Country Manager of ING Hubs Philippines; and Mary Grace Torralba, Head of Legal of ING Hubs Philippines.

Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, the Philippines’ first techglomerate, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with ING Hubs Philippines to bring quality education through access to renewable energy and reliable internet connectivity to four last-mile public schools in Bulacan.

As part of the partnership, ING Hubs Philippines will donate solar power systems to Basyo Elementary School, Bato Elementary School, Kawit Elementary School, and Pinag-Anakan Integrated School in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. Aboitiz Foundation, working closely with the Department of Education (DepEd) and local officials, will provide internet connectivity and conduct training for teachers.

Aboitiz Foundation Impact Lead for Education Jowelle Ann Cruz expressed gratitude for ING Hubs Philippines’ support for AuroraPH, noting that access to power and connectivity is central to expanding learning opportunities.

“Energizing last-mile schools empowers teachers and learners by opening doors to countless learning opportunities. With the support of partners like ING Hubs Philippines, we are able to bring meaningful and lasting change to the communities that need help the most,” she said.

Country Manager of ING Hubs Philippines Hazel Zaide Delos Santos said the partnership with Aboitiz Foundation is an investment in the next generation.

“We equip our learners with the skills they need to become competitive through our shared effort in powering these schools. By providing reliable energy and access to connectivity, we help create a more comfortable space for both students and teachers,” she said.

AuroraPH harnesses solar power, internet connectivity, digital tools, and teacher training to reduce learning gaps in remote areas. After reaching 11 schools and 2,500 learners in its 2024 pilot, the program now targets 100 schools in 2025. The long-term goal is to energize 300 schools nationwide.

Through meaningful collaborations with partners like ING Hubs Philippines, Aboitiz Foundation continues to build environments where learning can thrive. By bringing power, connectivity, and vital training into schools that need them most, AuroraPH seeks not only to improve classrooms but to expand what becomes possible for the young people who learn within them.

