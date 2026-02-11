Aboitiz Foundation Strengthens Future Leaders Program Through Group-Wide Synergy

From tuition assistance to mentorship, the Aboitiz Future Leaders program delivers holistic support across the Aboitiz Group to empower scholars as young, purpose-driven Filipino leaders

From tuition assistance to mentorship, the Aboitiz Future Leaders program delivers holistic support across the Aboitiz Group to empower scholars as young, purpose-driven Filipino leaders

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Building on collaboration across the Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, is strengthening the Aboitiz Future Leaders Program by bringing together the distinct expertise of its business units to support scholars beyond the classroom— connecting academic excellence with real-world experience, values formation, and community impact.

Across the country, Aboitiz business units serve as implementing partners of the scholarship program, anchoring it in local contexts while opening pathways to industry exposure. Through internships, mentoring, volunteer work, and learning and development sessions, scholars are supported not only in earning degrees, but in understanding how their education translates into real-world challenges and opportunities.

This approach reflects the philosophy of Aboitiz Future Leaders Program that leadership is a journey shaped by responsibility and purpose. By creating opportunities for scholars to learn alongside practitioners, the scholarship helps build confidence, resilience, and a deeper commitment to service.

In partnership with AboitizPower, Aboitiz Foundation is currently supporting 36 scholars across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, enrolled in disciplines such as technology, data, communications, environmental studies, and agriculture. These scholars are pursuing their studies at University of the Philippines (UP) campuses in Baguio, Cebu, and Mindanao.

Aboitiz Foundation has also partnered with Aboitiz Foods to support 12 scholars taking up animal science and forestry at Pampanga State Agricultural University. The collaboration aims to help strengthen the future talent pipeline for the food and agriculture sector by aligning academic learning with practice through curriculum alignment, industry-based mentorship, internship opportunities, and learning engagements.

“The strength of the Aboitiz Future Leaders Program lies in collaboration,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation. “By working together across the Group, we are able to support scholars not only academically, but also in developing the values, confidence, and practical experience they need to lead and serve.”

Beyond tuition assistance, scholars receive monthly stipends, gadget support, academic incentives—including recognition for Latin honor graduates—board examination assistance, mentoring, and access to internships across the Aboitiz Group.

The impact of Aboitiz Future Leaders Program is seen in the lives of its graduates. Monalizza Ecat, the daughter of a domestic helper, once feared college was an unreachable dream. Through the scholarship, she was able to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at UP Diliman. She graduated summa cum laude in 2025 and recently passed the board exam.

“Being an Aboitiz scholar is an honor that truly changed my life,” Monalizza said. “The scholarship eased my family’s burden and allowed me to focus entirely on my path to becoming an engineer.”

Since 2003, the Aboitiz Foundation has empowered over 1,300 scholars nationwide. The program continues to scale, supporting 199 new scholars for the academic year 2025-2026.

As Aboitiz deepens its long-term commitment to nation-building, it remains focused on expanding access to education, nurturing talent wherever it is found, and shaping a new generation of leaders who will make a positive impact on the communities and industries they will one day lead.

About Aboitiz Foundation

Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR arm of the Aboitiz Group, is committed to shaping a brighter future for the nation. With 35+ years of empowering communities and driving sustainable development, the Foundation of the Philippines’ first techglomerate is expanding its impact to contribute to nation-building.

Committed to advancing social development, Aboitiz Foundation focuses on three key pillars:

Future Leaders: Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

Jobs: Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset.

Climate Action: Developing and implementing environmental programs to construct climate-resilient communities and foster a more sustainable future through nature-based solutions.

Since 1988, the Foundation has shifted from one-time donations to Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship programs, which empower beneficiaries to reach their full potential. By partnering with strategic partners, the foundation creates projects that are scalable, impactful, and aligned with the company’s expertise, benefiting communities throughout the Philippines.